Massive shopping spree, DIY art project and home spa: Here's the honest lowdown of my day battling burnout

Lately, it seems like no matter how much sleep I get or caffeine I down, it isn't enough to do the job of keeping myself awake.

By a fluke, I chanced upon this article that discussed seven types of rest we need in our lives – physical, mental, emotional, social, sensory, creative and spiritual – and how each fulfils a different purpose.

Not going to lie, it felt daunting to integrate all seven into my life in one go. But we're all about celebrating baby steps in this process of overcoming burnout, right?

This 'challenge' also came as a chance to use my recently approved Citi Credit Card.

Boasting a slew of shopping, dining and even travel promotions for Citi Cardmembers, it seemed opportune to finally whip out this card. Spoiler alert, we're talking massive deals up to 50 per cent off my favourite retailers.

With my Citi Credit Card in tow, I set out to restore rest in different areas of my life. From shopping smart with Citi to having a creative reset, here's everything I did in a day to 'beat' burnout.

Revitalising from the inside out

The first order of business was a DIY spa session to recharge physically and mentally.

Earlier on in the week, I headed to health and beauty retailer Mt. Sapola to grab one of their bath sets. To my delight, I found out that selected bath sets, gift sets and their Tapian Exotic Sachet were at half price for Citi Cardmembers, as part of Citi's 50 per cent Off Fridays!

Say less, I immediately snagged their Snowy Bath, Lavender-Chamomile set which retails for $43.10. The set, which contains Lavender-Chamomile bath salt and body wash, was just what I needed to soothe both my body and mind.

In addition to Mt. Sapola, Citi is also collaborating with other retailers to offer a 50 per cent discount on selected items. Citi Cardmembers can get BEDANDBASICS' Nuloft Luxe Pro Mattress (limited redemptions), as well as Miuvo's KneadMaster Ultra Slim Neck & Back Massager and Power Rest Massager at half price. The promotion is valid from now till August 31, while stocks last.

After the hot shower, I busted out my steam eye masks, a new reed diffuser and some of my favourite snacks – good ol' hot chocolate and cookies – to complete my relaxing morning.

I had done some quick shopping on Shopee last Sunday to make sure I was well-stocked for today, with my haul also including a punch needle DIY kit and snacks for my other planned activities.

And thanks again to my Citi Card, I successfully shaved $6 off my bill of $87.55. Score!

With Citi's current exclusive promotions, cardmembers get to enjoy special discounts with retailers and e-commerce stores like Shopee, Lazada, Taobao, RedMart and more from Monday to Sunday.

Here's what to look out for each day of the week:

Monday: Get 15 per cent off ZALORA and earn a 5 per cent cashback, with a minimum spend of $90 (use code 'CITIZAL23', capped at $50)

Tuesday: Get $5 off Lazada with a minimum spend of $60

Wednesday: Get $10 off Taobao with a minimum spend of $100

Thursday: Get $12 off RedMart with a minimum spend of $160

Friday: Get $10 off LazTravel with a minimum spend of $150, and $30 off with a minimum spend of $300

Saturday: Get 10 per cent off Sift & Pick with a minimum spend of $160 (use code 'CITI10OFF160') and $5 off FairPrice online with a minimum spend of $80 (use code 'CITI5')

Sunday: Get $6 off Shopee with a minimum spend of $80, and earn $12 cashback on Qoo10 with a minimum spend of $120

Letting art work its magic

Having recharged my body and mind, it was time to tick off another checkbox on my list – creative rest.

Creative rest can be enjoying the arts at a museum, going outdoors in nature or even taking on a new art project. Plus, it's especially essential for anyone who has to solve problems or ideate on a regular basis – like myself.

My choice of creative activity was none other than the punch needle embroidery kit that I got from Shopee.

I got lost in the process of punch needling while snacking on my popcorn and pretzel snacks, and before I knew it, I had an adorable hedgehog coaster that didn't look too shabby for a first-timer.

Enjoying a quiet afternoon doing an art project, purely out of fun, was just what I needed for a mental reset.

Bye to screens, hello fresh air

To continue my day of 'zero screen-time' and get some fresh air, I decided to head to 313@Somerset which is one of my favourite spots for retail therapy and good food.

While I was trying to get a ride to the mall, I realised that Grab is holding a special promotion in collaboration with Citi Singapore which lets me score some savings!

By paying with my Citi Card and using the promo code 'MCL5', I could get up to $5 off (with a minimum spend of $10) on my ride to 313@Somerset. Valid from now till August 31, the code is applicable for all rides to and from Lendlease malls – Paya Lebar Quarter, Jem, Parkway Parade, and of course, 313@Somerset.

Guess I won't have to worry about my trip home from the mall too!

Quality time (and retail therapy) with my tribe

Realising that I haven't caught up with my close friends in a while, I called up two of them to spend the evening together.

Although I'm a huge introvert, I relish the time I get to spend with my loved ones whom I can be authentic around. It's about time I pay attention to my social rest deficit and recharge with some quality friendship.

Our first stop was the Sony store as I've been eyeing their wireless portable speaker for ages.

As luck would have it, Citi Cardmembers currently enjoy a 10 per cent discount on all Sony sound bars and wireless speakers. By paying with my Citi Card, I successfully snagged the wireless speaker at a fraction of the price!

The promotion is valid for Citi Cardmembers from now till August 31, so it might be a good idea to upgrade your electronics while it lasts.

The shopping left us famished and we headed to my favourite casual dining restaurant, Go Noodle House, for some comforting bowls of handmade noodles. Catching up over some good grub was no doubt a fool-proof way to lift my spirits.

Post-dinner, I couldn't resist the diverse shopping options at 313@Somerset and ended up bagging home a few items. All in the spirit of recharging, right?

This time round, I even got a sweet reward for my retail therapy session. Turns out, Lendlease is having an exclusive promotion for Citi Cardmembers. By spending $100 at any Lendlease mall with a Citi Card, you'll get to redeem a $5 Lendlease voucher. The qualifying spend is based on up to three combined same-day receipts, terms and conditions apply.

In the spirit of TGIF, Cardmembers can even enjoy extra perks on Fridays! Simply spend $100 at any Lendlease mall (maximum three combined same-day receipts) to receive a $10 Lendlease voucher. The promotion is valid from now till August 13, so wait no more to give yourself a treat.

A reminder to fill my cup

Turns out, my day of trying to 'beat burnout' was more refreshing than I thought. While I wasn't able to fill my cup in all seven areas, it has made me more conscious of which aspects of my life I was neglecting.

Besides, my little adventure was made smoother with my partner in crime, the Citi Card. The various activities throughout my day could quickly burn a hole in my pocket, but being a Citi Cardmember allowed me to Shop Smart with Citi. This means getting greater bang for my buck and scoring exclusive perks.

With Citi's wide array of merchants and promotions, whether you're a foodie who loves dining out or a shopaholic, there's bound to be something for you.

If you're keen to experience it for yourself, apply for a Citi Credit Card today and enjoy an exclusive Welcome Gift of 40,000 bonus Points. The Welcome Offer is valid for new Citi Credit Cardmembers only, terms and conditions apply.

For those applying for a Citi Rewards Card, get ready to level up your shopping game as you're on the way to earning 10X points on your online and shopping purchases.

Click here to find out all the experiences, deals and rewards you can unlock with Citi!

