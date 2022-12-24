Should I get life insurance in my 20s and 30s?

Many young Singaporeans in their 20s or 30s may not always think about buying life insurance plans because legacy planning is far beyond their line of sight.

However, what they fail to see is that unexpected situations can strike anytime to cause financial woes. What if there is an accident or diagnosis of critical illness that restricts the ability to work? What if a sudden death winds up generating insurmountable debts for family members?

The unforeseen does happen to anyone and at any age and life insurance payout offers a sound solution to cover outstanding debts so that loved ones do not have to be burdened.

Benefits of getting life insurance in your 20s and 30s

Life insurance plans in Singapore promise to pay beneficiaries a sum of money upon the death of an insured person to lighten financial hardship in cases of mishaps. It is good to note that buying life insurance in your 20s offers much more benefits than if you purchase one in your 40s or later. Here's why:

You can get better life insurance coverage

Even the best life insurance plans in Singapore will not cover pre-existing medical conditions. It is a common practice amongst insurers. This means you're more likely to get comprehensive coverage when you’re younger and with fewer or no medical issues.

Premium prices increase with age

Premiums for whole life and term life insurance are closely tagged to your health and age. It becomes more expensive with each passing year since health tends to deteriorate and become more vulnerable to health risks over time.

If you want to pay a lower premium, buying a policy when you're in your 20s will be much cheaper than when you buy one in your 40s.

You'll be protected against loss of income

Unexpected circumstances can sometimes strip away your ability to earn an income without warning.

When this happens, a life insurance plan assures you of a regular income to tide you through difficult cash flow situations, clear debts or serve as reserve funds for your retirement.

It provides financial compensation for dependents

One of the key objectives of buying life insurance in Singapore is for legacy planning and providing financial support for dependents when you pass on.

The insurance payout can relieve your family of debts such as mortgage or car loans that you may leave behind and ensure they can continue to live comfortably without compromising their lifestyle.

Types of life insurance plans

If you are ready to scout around for the best life insurance plan in Singapore, do take note that such policies are divided into two three categories: term life insurance, whole life insurance and investment-linked policies (ILP).

Term life insurance

Unlike whole life insurance which covers the entire lifetime, term life insurance covers a specific number of years such as 20 years or 40 years.

If you have a limited budget for the monthly premium, financial advisors will usually suggest starting with a term policy to get maximum coverage without incurring expensive monthly premiums.

Whole life insurance

Whole life insurance refers to policies that provide coverage through the age of 99. Such policies allow you to grow your savings and enjoy maximum cash value returns when a policy is claimed or surrendered.

Because life insurance premiums typically rise by an average of eight per cent to 10 per cent for each year, signing up for a plan in your 20s is cheaper and offers wider coverage.

Investment-linked policies (ILP)

This is a hybrid financial product that comprises life insurance features and investment components. ILPs provide regular life insurance coverage while using part of the premiums to invest in funds of your choice.

Bear in mind that ILPs do not have any guaranteed cash values because they fluctuate with the fund's performance.

Best life insurance plans in Singapore

In case you are ready to sign up for a life insurance plan, check out the following list of best life insurance plans offered by different insurers in Singapore:

Best term life insurance policies

Insurer SingLife - MyProtector-Term Plan II AIA - AIA Secure Flexi Term Tokio Marine - TM Term Assure II Annual Premium $521 $448 $412 Coverage Death, Total Permanent Disability (TPD), Terminal Illness Death, Terminal Illness, Terminal Cancer Death, TPD and Terminal Illness Term 5, 10 years renewable

11 years up to age 85 5, 10, 20 and 30 years renewable up to age 65, 75, 100 5, 10 years renewable

11 years up to age 85 Features Can increase coverage at key life events

Interim accidental death benefit

Convertibility feature Choice of currency (SGD/USD)

Convertibility to whole life option

Disability protection add-on Choice of plan currency

Guaranteed insurability for additional sums insured

Guaranteed conversion and renewal privileges

Best whole life insurance policies

Insurer SingLife - MyWholeLife Plan IV Income - Star Secure AXA - Life Treasure (II) Annual Premium S$5,138 S$4,915.20 S$5,260 Coverage Death, TPD, Terminal Illness Death, TPD, Terminal Illness Death, TPD, Terminal Illness Pay Premiums Single, Between 5 to 25 years 5 to 30 years up to age 64 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years Features Cash value

Four times sum multiplier

Potential bonus payouts

Supplemental retirement income

Retrenchment benefit

Wide range of optional riders Cash value

Five times sum multiplier

200per cent sum assured upon accidental death

6-month retrenchment waiver

Rider for future unknown diseases like Covid-19 Cash value

Seven times sum multiplier

Fourteen times sum assured accidental death benefit

Increase coverage at milestones

Critical illness rider

Conclusion

You shouldn't be sitting on the fence when it comes to buying life insurance. These policies offer the most coverage and lowest premiums when you are in your 20s or 30s.

Even if you cannot afford a whole life insurance policy, consider getting a term life policy instead that can last for 10 to 30 years. That way, you'll still be financially protected throughout your working life at a very low cost.

