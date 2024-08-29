'Should I watch the movie or check if my food is cooked?' KL hotpot cinema baffles netizens

Having food at the movies usually means popcorn, hotdogs and maybe some nachos.

But one cinema in Kuala Lumpur seems to want to take it up a notch with its upcoming dining arrangement.

Located in Pavilion Bukit Bintang, Dadi Cinema is offering Malaysia's first-ever hotpot cinema.

Last Saturday, the cinema made the announcement of its unusual cinematic experience on social media.

The post read: "The first ever hotpot cinema is coming soon to Dadi Cinema Pavilion KL."

No exact date was provided for when the hotpot cinema experience would officially start, though.

AsiaOne has reached out to Dadi Cinema for more information.

Sneak peek

Recently, Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong dropped by Dadi Cinema to promote his new movie, The Unwavering Brotherhood.

The 43-year-old actor and moviegoers in the theatre got a preview of the hotpot dining experience.

Dadi Cinema shared photos of the event, with Bosco seen interacting with the moviegoers while checking out the food served to them in the theatre.

The food looked to be from popular hotpot chain Shu Da Xia.

Apart from the hotpot itself, each moviegoer is provided with meats, vegetable, noodles and dipping sauce.

A well-loved dining option matched with a popular activity among friends or loved ones. Seems like a match made in heaven, right? .

However, reactions online haven't been the most encouraging, with netizens having more questions than answers.

One Facebook user questioned the logistic nightmare that would come with cooking in the dark.

Another netizen asked rhetorically: "So should I watch a movie or check if my food is cooked?"

A number of Facebook users also pointed out that the theatre could end up "smelling like hot pot", which would dampen the movie experience.

