Shower screen vs shower curtain: which to go for in the bathroom?

PHOTO: Pexels
Ho Pei Ying
Renonation

To help you decide between a shower screen or a shower curtain, we list down the different scenarios for you to consider.

GO WITH SHOWER SCREENS IF...

YOU WANT A BATHROOM THAT LOOKS LIKE AN ELEGANT HOTEL EN-SUITE

PHOTO: Pexels

There's no denying the classy appeal of a glass shower screen. Unlike shower curtains which tend to give off a more laid-back, casual vibe, glass shower screens feel just that bit more elegant and put together. Plus, they are what luxury hotels use for their en suites, so you know you are in the right direction.

YOU WANT THE FEELING OF A MORE SPACIOUS BATHROOM

PHOTO: Pexels

For folks with smaller bathrooms, a glass shower screen can help to create the impression of a bigger space since it lets you see the bathroom in its entirety without any visual obstruction. Opt frameless for a better illusion.

YOU HAVE ENOUGH CLEARANCE SPACE TO WIPE THEM DOWN

Too often, we've seen people installing shower screens with not enough clearance space to wipe them down properly, which can leave unsightly soap scums and water stains on the glass surface very quickly.

So when installing a shower screen, make sure there's enough room for you to wipe down the screen on both sides without breaking your back.

You will also need to ensure you can clean your shower screen seals easily, which are areas prone to collect mould and mildew thanks to the humidity in the bathroom.

YOU NEED A SPLASHGUARD THAT IS MORE EFFECTIVE

PHOTO: Pexels

Shower curtains aren't great at retaining water within the shower area. Water can leak from the undersides and pool on the bathroom floor, especially if your curtain isn't long enough. A shower screen is much better at keeping the rest of your bathroom dry. Whether it's for safety reasons or you just want to prolong that laminated vanity cabinet of yours, get a shower screen if you want to restrict the splashes to the shower area.

GO WITH SHOWER CURTAINS IF...

YOU WANT MORE FLEXIBILITY

PHOTO: Unsplash

f you use the shower to shower your kids, pets or elderly parents, or you use the shower for activities like washing your clothes, you might need that extra flexibility and room, which a shower curtain can give. No more knocked elbows against a glass shower screen!

YOU ARE ON A BUDGET

Looking for ways to save on your renovation budget? A shower curtain is one way to cut costs, since they are a lot cheaper than getting a shower screen. Choose one with a vibrant print, and you get to add instant personality to your bathroom without the heavy expense.

YOU WANT LESS MAINTENANCE

PHOTO: Pexels

A glass shower screen sounds like a lot of gorgeousness, until you realise you will need to wipe them down every time you use the shower to maintain its pristine condition. If you are getting shower enclosures, hinges and tracks also need to be regularly cleaned to be free from grime.

With shower curtains, all you need to do in terms of maintenance is to throw them into the washer whenever they get dirty and hang them back up their rod to dry.

YOU WANT A SOFTER APPEARANCE

PHOTO: Unsplash

We don't often think about this, but our bathrooms can look just a little bit too severe with their straight edges, lines and flat surfaces.

To create a more comforting ambience, you will want to soften things up with elements like round mirrors or curved sinks. Introducing a shower curtain is also a fast and easy way to soften the edges.

YOU ARE OPTING FOR A CURVED SHAPED BATHTUB

Shower screens can be too rigid to fit in curved or different shaped tubs. Creating a custom one that fits your bathtub might be too costly, so the best way to keep the splashes contained? Get a shower curtain.

This article was first published in Renonation.

