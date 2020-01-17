Shower screen vs shower curtain: which to go for in the bathroom?

To help you decide between a shower screen or a shower curtain, we list down the different scenarios for you to consider.

GO WITH SHOWER SCREENS IF...

YOU WANT A BATHROOM THAT LOOKS LIKE AN ELEGANT HOTEL EN-SUITE

There's no denying the classy appeal of a glass shower screen. Unlike shower curtains which tend to give off a more laid-back, casual vibe, glass shower screens feel just that bit more elegant and put together. Plus, they are what luxury hotels use for their en suites, so you know you are in the right direction.

YOU WANT THE FEELING OF A MORE SPACIOUS BATHROOM

For folks with smaller bathrooms, a glass shower screen can help to create the impression of a bigger space since it lets you see the bathroom in its entirety without any visual obstruction. Opt frameless for a better illusion.

YOU HAVE ENOUGH CLEARANCE SPACE TO WIPE THEM DOWN

Too often, we've seen people installing shower screens with not enough clearance space to wipe them down properly, which can leave unsightly soap scums and water stains on the glass surface very quickly.

So when installing a shower screen, make sure there's enough room for you to wipe down the screen on both sides without breaking your back.

You will also need to ensure you can clean your shower screen seals easily, which are areas prone to collect mould and mildew thanks to the humidity in the bathroom.

YOU NEED A SPLASHGUARD THAT IS MORE EFFECTIVE

Shower curtains aren't great at retaining water within the shower area. Water can leak from the undersides and pool on the bathroom floor, especially if your curtain isn't long enough. A shower screen is much better at keeping the rest of your bathroom dry. Whether it's for safety reasons or you just want to prolong that laminated vanity cabinet of yours, get a shower screen if you want to restrict the splashes to the shower area.

GO WITH SHOWER CURTAINS IF...

YOU WANT MORE FLEXIBILITY

f you use the shower to shower your kids, pets or elderly parents, or you use the shower for activities like washing your clothes, you might need that extra flexibility and room, which a shower curtain can give. No more knocked elbows against a glass shower screen!

YOU ARE ON A BUDGET

Looking for ways to save on your renovation budget? A shower curtain is one way to cut costs, since they are a lot cheaper than getting a shower screen. Choose one with a vibrant print, and you get to add instant personality to your bathroom without the heavy expense.

YOU WANT LESS MAINTENANCE

