SIA dining experience while soaring through the skies now available on board a cable car

If you are one of those who missed out on the sold-out onboard dining experience on Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Restaurant A380 or you just don't fancy heating up your SIA meal at home on your own, here's your chance to get the SIA dining experience midair in a cable car.

KrisFlyer members can now redeem an SIA First Class dining experience for two with their KrisFlyer miles. The menu options are similar to those found on SIA@Home — Georges Blanc (French cuisine), Yoshihiro Murata Kyo-Kaiseki (Japanese cuisine) and Matt Moran (Australian cuisine), with different meal options available from Nov 20 to Dec 6.

Your evening will start with drinks and SIA's signature satay at 5.30pm before you are whisked off to your private cable car cabin to enjoy the sunset while tucking into your meal, which includes your choice of appetiser and main course, as well as desserts, a cheese plate and fresh seasonal fruits.

A bottle of red or white wine is included and you can opt to pay an additional $120 via Mastercard to get a bottle of SIA First Class champagne instead to go along with your meal.

Redemption starts from 65,000 miles for two people. More information is available on the KrisFlyer Experiences website.

kailun@asiaone.com