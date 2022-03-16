SIA launches promotional fares to over 30 destinations worldwide; fares start from $178 for a return trip to Phuket

AsiaOne
PHOTO: Facebook/singaporeair

With the launch of new vaccinated travel lanes and more countries reopening their borders, leisure travel is finally becoming a thing again.

Right on time, Singapore Airlines has launched promotional fares to over 30 destinations worldwide which allow quarantine-free travel from Singapore.

The fares start from $178 for an economy class return ticket for Phuket.

To enjoy the promotional rate, you'll have to book your ticket by March 21. The promotional prices are valid on tickets for selected periods from now to June 10.

While there is bound to be some uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, the airline is offering complimentary rebooking on all tickets booked on or before May 31.

Here's all the fares on offer (accurate as of March 16). 

Australia

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from
Adelaide $3,378 - $788
Brisbane $3,378 - $788
Cairns $4,248 - $628
Darwin $3,458 - $488
Melbourne $3,378 - $788
Perth $2,378 - $638
Sydney $3,378 $1,678 $788

Canada and the United States of America

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from
Houston $6,598 - $1,658
Los Angeles $6,598 $1,978 $1,148
New York $5,598 $1,898 $1,278
San Francisco $5,598 $1,678 $1,148
Seattle $5,598 $1,678 $1,148
Vancouver $5,598 $1,678 $1,148

Southeast Asia and South Korea

Destinations Business Class fares from Economy Class fares from
Bangkok $918 $288
Cebu $1,838 $378
Da Nang $1,968 $428
Davao $2,068 $438
Denpasar (Bali) $1,168 $378
Hanoi $1,448 $328
Ho Chi Minh City $1,068 $258
Manila $1,968 -
Penang $1,048 $288
Phnom Penh - $348
Phuket $1,098 $178
Seoul $2,328 $708
Siem Reap $1,688 $328

West Asia

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from
Ahmedabad $2,398 - $858
Bengaluru $2,288 - $688
Chennai $2,288 - $688
Colombo $2,088 - $578
Delhi $2,528 $1,288 $738
Dubai $2,598 - $428
Hyderabad - - $728
Kochi $2,498 - -
Kolkata $2,308 - $618
Maldives - - $598
Mumbai $2,548 - $788

Europe

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from
Amsterdam $3,698 $1,998 $988
Barcelona $3,698 $1,998 $988
Copenhagen $3,698 $1,998 $988
Frankfurt $3,698 $1,998 $988
Istanbul $3,698 $1,858 $878
London $5,938 $2,478 $1,198
Milan - $1,998 $988
Munich $3,698 $1,998 $988
Paris $3,698 $1,998 $988
Rome $4,698 $1,998 $988
Zurich $3,698 $1,998 $988

Deal ends: March 21

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving

editor@asiaone.com

#Keep Saving #Deals and promotions #Air travel #SIA (Singapore Airlines)