SIA launches promotional fares to over 30 destinations worldwide; fares start from $178 for a return trip to Phuket

With the launch of new vaccinated travel lanes and more countries reopening their borders, leisure travel is finally becoming a thing again.

Right on time, Singapore Airlines has launched promotional fares to over 30 destinations worldwide which allow quarantine-free travel from Singapore.

The fares start from $178 for an economy class return ticket for Phuket.

To enjoy the promotional rate, you'll have to book your ticket by March 21. The promotional prices are valid on tickets for selected periods from now to June 10.

While there is bound to be some uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, the airline is offering complimentary rebooking on all tickets booked on or before May 31.

Here's all the fares on offer (accurate as of March 16).

Australia

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from Adelaide $3,378 - $788 Brisbane $3,378 - $788 Cairns $4,248 - $628 Darwin $3,458 - $488 Melbourne $3,378 - $788 Perth $2,378 - $638 Sydney $3,378 $1,678 $788

Canada and the United States of America

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from Houston $6,598 - $1,658 Los Angeles $6,598 $1,978 $1,148 New York $5,598 $1,898 $1,278 San Francisco $5,598 $1,678 $1,148 Seattle $5,598 $1,678 $1,148 Vancouver $5,598 $1,678 $1,148

Southeast Asia and South Korea

Destinations Business Class fares from Economy Class fares from Bangkok $918 $288 Cebu $1,838 $378 Da Nang $1,968 $428 Davao $2,068 $438 Denpasar (Bali) $1,168 $378 Hanoi $1,448 $328 Ho Chi Minh City $1,068 $258 Manila $1,968 - Penang $1,048 $288 Phnom Penh - $348 Phuket $1,098 $178 Seoul $2,328 $708 Siem Reap $1,688 $328

West Asia

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from Ahmedabad $2,398 - $858 Bengaluru $2,288 - $688 Chennai $2,288 - $688 Colombo $2,088 - $578 Delhi $2,528 $1,288 $738 Dubai $2,598 - $428 Hyderabad - - $728 Kochi $2,498 - - Kolkata $2,308 - $618 Maldives - - $598 Mumbai $2,548 - $788

Europe

Destinations Business Class fares from Premium Economy Class fares from Economy Class fares from Amsterdam $3,698 $1,998 $988 Barcelona $3,698 $1,998 $988 Copenhagen $3,698 $1,998 $988 Frankfurt $3,698 $1,998 $988 Istanbul $3,698 $1,858 $878 London $5,938 $2,478 $1,198 Milan - $1,998 $988 Munich $3,698 $1,998 $988 Paris $3,698 $1,998 $988 Rome $4,698 $1,998 $988 Zurich $3,698 $1,998 $988

Deal ends: March 21

