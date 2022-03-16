SIA launches promotional fares to over 30 destinations worldwide; fares start from $178 for a return trip to Phuket

With the launch of new vaccinated travel lanes and more countries reopening their borders, leisure travel is finally becoming a thing again.
Right on time, Singapore Airlines has launched promotional fares to over 30 destinations worldwide which allow quarantine-free travel from Singapore.
The fares start from $178 for an economy class return ticket for Phuket.
To enjoy the promotional rate, you'll have to book your ticket by March 21. The promotional prices are valid on tickets for selected periods from now to June 10.
While there is bound to be some uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, the airline is offering complimentary rebooking on all tickets booked on or before May 31.
Here's all the fares on offer (accurate as of March 16).
Australia
|Destinations
|Business Class fares from
|Premium Economy Class fares from
|Economy Class fares from
|Adelaide
|$3,378
|-
|$788
|Brisbane
|$3,378
|-
|$788
|Cairns
|$4,248
|-
|$628
|Darwin
|$3,458
|-
|$488
|Melbourne
|$3,378
|-
|$788
|Perth
|$2,378
|-
|$638
|Sydney
|$3,378
|$1,678
|$788
Canada and the United States of America
|Destinations
|Business Class fares from
|Premium Economy Class fares from
|Economy Class fares from
|Houston
|$6,598
|-
|$1,658
|Los Angeles
|$6,598
|$1,978
|$1,148
|New York
|$5,598
|$1,898
|$1,278
|San Francisco
|$5,598
|$1,678
|$1,148
|Seattle
|$5,598
|$1,678
|$1,148
|Vancouver
|$5,598
|$1,678
|$1,148
Southeast Asia and South Korea
|Destinations
|Business Class fares from
|Economy Class fares from
|Bangkok
|$918
|$288
|Cebu
|$1,838
|$378
|Da Nang
|$1,968
|$428
|Davao
|$2,068
|$438
|Denpasar (Bali)
|$1,168
|$378
|Hanoi
|$1,448
|$328
|Ho Chi Minh City
|$1,068
|$258
|Manila
|$1,968
|-
|Penang
|$1,048
|$288
|Phnom Penh
|-
|$348
|Phuket
|$1,098
|$178
|Seoul
|$2,328
|$708
|Siem Reap
|$1,688
|$328
West Asia
|Destinations
|Business Class fares from
|Premium Economy Class fares from
|Economy Class fares from
|Ahmedabad
|$2,398
|-
|$858
|Bengaluru
|$2,288
|-
|$688
|Chennai
|$2,288
|-
|$688
|Colombo
|$2,088
|-
|$578
|Delhi
|$2,528
|$1,288
|$738
|Dubai
|$2,598
|-
|$428
|Hyderabad
|-
|-
|$728
|Kochi
|$2,498
|-
|-
|Kolkata
|$2,308
|-
|$618
|Maldives
|-
|-
|$598
|Mumbai
|$2,548
|-
|$788
Europe
|Destinations
|Business Class fares from
|Premium Economy Class fares from
|Economy Class fares from
|Amsterdam
|$3,698
|$1,998
|$988
|Barcelona
|$3,698
|$1,998
|$988
|Copenhagen
|$3,698
|$1,998
|$988
|Frankfurt
|$3,698
|$1,998
|$988
|Istanbul
|$3,698
|$1,858
|$878
|London
|$5,938
|$2,478
|$1,198
|Milan
|-
|$1,998
|$988
|Munich
|$3,698
|$1,998
|$988
|Paris
|$3,698
|$1,998
|$988
|Rome
|$4,698
|$1,998
|$988
|Zurich
|$3,698
|$1,998
|$988
Deal ends: March 21
