SIA stewardess brings YouTube subscribers along on final flight during Covid-19

The pandemic has thrown the aviation industry into a tailspin and airline stewardesses certainly haven't had it easy — those that have been fortunate enough to be able to hold onto their jobs have also been forced to adapt to various changes.

Offering a rare glimpse behind the scenes, a former Singapore Airlines (SIA) stewardess, who goes by Jeanette, documented her final flight with the airline in a YouTube video published on Saturday (Jan 23).

The video was meant as a "memory that [she could] keep for [herself]", she shared, but it's already been making its rounds on the internet and has over 230,000 views as of the time of writing.

Jeanette opened the video with a disclaimer that she had filmed the vlog in July 2020. She was only able to upload the vlog after officially leaving SIA due to the airline's policies, she said.

While some may envy airline staff for being among the few who are allowed to travel internationally, the rest of the video showed that it's no walk in the park.

Empty airport and plane

As Jeanette arrived at Changi Airport for her final flight to Zurich, she was greeted by the sight of an empty, lifeless Terminal 2, a massive contrast to the usual hustle and bustle at the airport pre-Covid.

The airport wasn't the only ghost town around. Jeanette showed a clip of her in an eerily empty business class cabin, remarking that it was "Covid season".

Presentation is key

With less passengers onboard, it is easy to assume that air stewardesses have more leeway to be a little more relaxed with their dressing. However, Jeanette revealed that after resting in the bunks, she had to touch up her makeup and hair after before serving the passengers.

Apart from keeping their physical appearance in check, air stewardesses are now also required to wear safety goggles and a face mask.

Safe distancing rules still practiced, even overseas

We may think that the staff on board a flight get to do a little exploring once the plane lands, but this isn't the case. Upon arrival, they immediately head to their hotels and stay put till it's time to go back to Singapore.

In the video, Jeanette revealed that aircraft staff were not even allowed to mingle with each other after landing.

Showing herself entering her hotel room, she added in a caption: "Everyone bidding goodbyes to each other as we cannot leave the room at all".

Fewer flights doesn't mean easier flights

After giving her viewers a tour of the hotel room, Jeanette settled down and opened up about how her life as an air stewardess can get extremely tiring despite working fewer flights due to Covid-19.

She clarified that this was "not because of the service" but more because she is "not used to the long hours anymore".

'It's been a really memorable experience'

Jeanette concluded the video back home in Singapore, sharing that she has no regrets flying with SIA for the past two and a half years.

Describing it as "an honour and a blessing" as well as "a really memorable experience", she added that it has "been a very humbling journey [for] her".

It's "a bitter-sweet time to leave the airline", Jeanette said. As for what's in store for her future, she has promised to update her subscribers "when [she] knows."

