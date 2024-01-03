Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee closes new Redhill outlet after a month to reopen at Jalan Besar, spurred by customer feedback

Last October, fans of Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee were overjoyed after they announced that they were reopening at Redhill.

But a month after they did so, they shuttered the stall.

Don't worry, it's not for good as they're reopening — just at a different location this time.

For context, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee — run by 'Papa Tan' and his wife — had been one of the more prominent stalls at Broadway Food Court in Sim Lim Square. They shuttered in late 2022 because their lease ended after almost two decades.

On Oct 15 last year, they shared that they would be reopening at Blk 55 Lengkok Bahru in Redhill.

However, around a month after they announced this good news, they shared that they would be "temporarily closed" in a Facebook post on Nov 11 that same year.

"There are some operational matters we have to fix before we can reopen, so as to not compromise quality," they explained.

But on Nov 18, they took to Facebook again to share that the temporary closure at Redhill would instead be permanent, adding that they would be looking for a new venue.

"We are on the lookout for a new stall location and will update once we are able to restart operations," they shared.

After a quiet few weeks, they shared on Dec 21 that they had reopened yet again at Bistro8@Kelantan Lane, a short walk away from where their original stall at Broadway Food Court used to be.

"Finally! It took us some time but now we are ready to welcome you at a new location that is also so much closer to Sim Lim Square. Our old and new friends, we look forward to seeing all of you again!" they wrote enthusiastically in an update post.

But why the move after one month?

The hawker stall had moved from Redhill after one month because of "management issues", the owners told Shin Min Daily News in a report on Tuesday (Jan 2).

But another compelling reason was that many of their customers wanted them back near their old location, according to the Chinese daily.

And while the business was doing well at Redhill, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee eventually decided to move once again.

It seems to have been the right decision because the owners revealed that just one week after they reopened the stall at Kelantan Lane, 40 per cent of their old customers have paid them a visit, according to Shin Min.

"We have always had a very stable base of regular customers. Our prices have not increased much in over 10 years," the owners added.

"We will continue to maintain the prices this year. We hope to make small profits but with a quick turnover, and also give back to the old customers who have always supported us."

Customers have also taken to the comments section of Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee's post to express their excitement.

One shared that he did indeed find the new location "more convenient".

One netizen even said that this was the "best 2023 Christmas present".

AsiaOne has reached out to the business for more details.

Address: Bistro8@Kelantan Lane, #01-12, 31 Kelantan Lane, Singapore 200031

Opening hours: 8am to 5pm, or until sold out

