Wow-come back: Popular Western food hawker Wow Wow West to reopen, owners previously announced retirement

Last October, when popular Western food hawker stall Wow Wow West announced that they were planning to sell the business, fans of their food were left distraught.

They then temporarily shuttered the business for a few months.

Worried that they won't be coming back for good? Fret not, as they shared in a Facebook post in mid-December last year that they would be reopening in mid-January.

"Yes, we will be back to serve you at our stall on Jan 16," they wrote.

In fact, they have already been delivering their food to hungry customers from Dec 18 onwards during the Christmas period.

In a separate post on Dec 29 last year, they also confirmed that they would not be closing the stall.

"We are going to continue to bring our yummy Western food to all of you next year!" they shared.

The owners wanted to retire

In an interview with AsiaOne last October, Elizabeth Huang, the daughter of the Wow Wow West owners, revealed that they were selling the business due to her parents retiring.

She and her siblings were unable to take over the family business as they had their own corporate paths.

Back then, Elizabeth and her family were amidst discussions with potential buyers.

AsiaOne is currently unaware if the stall has found a buyer and if the business is still being operated by the founders, Eric Ng and Kathy Yu.

We have reached out to them for more details.

Located at ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre in Redhill, Wow Wow West had become a popular hawker stall well loved for their value-for-money western grub like chicken cutlets and sausages that come generously portioned.

Apart from that, they're known to hire ex-offenders as staff in a bid to give them a second chance at life.

When the owners' daughter Elizabeth was younger, she had run away from home and Eric had turned to Christianity.

He had promised to dedicate his life to serving God as a counsellor at a halfway house if his daughter returned home, which she did.



Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-133, Singapore 150006

