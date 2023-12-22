Sime Darby Motors re-opens renovated showroom building at Ubi Road in Singapore

It's been a big week for the auto trade in Singapore. Within days of the opening of the new Eurokars Centre, another big showroom and workshop complex has opened its doors, this time in the Eastern part of Singapore.

The Sime Darby Motors Building is bordered by Ubi Road 4, Ubi Avenue 3 and Eunos Link, and the organisation states that the extensively renovated facility will usher in a new era of the customer journey supported by innovation and digitalisation.

In summary, the building houses a collection of Sim Darby's motor trade retail storefronts. The ground floor is home to the Performance Premium Selection Limited, or PPSL, Singapore's sole authorised Certified Pre-owned BMW dealership under the BMW Premium Selection (BPS) programme.

Alongside it on the same level is the Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS) showroom with its extensive selection of pre-owned cars.

Another sector here is home to the new BMW Motorrad showroom. The BMW motorcycle division has found a new home after moving out from its Alexandra road premises some time ago.

The new space can showcase up to 18 bikes and includes a dedicated heritage showcase section, aftersales service receptions, and a parts counter complete with an accessories display section.

The second floor is also a dedicated vehicle showcase level. Sime Darby states that it can hold more than 60 pre-owned cars, making it one of Singapore's largest and most comprehensive pre-owned dealerships.

Other features that enhance the customer experience on the second floor include a private delivery suite, 360-degree car photo studio, and final quality control and polishing area to ensure cars are in perfect condition before delivery.

The building's upper levels house the auto workshops. It's the first new service centre in BMW's 'hub and spoke' concept, as the German carmaker has plans to open more service centres island wide for customer convenience. As it stands, BMW now has the widest network of dealership showrooms in Singapore since it appointed two dealerships to sell its cars here.

Besides the retail sales of vehicles, additional services such as vehicle leasing and specialised BMW servicing, aftersales, and repairs for all cars are conducted here too. If you want to rent a car, Sime Darby Services (SDS) — A subsidiary of SDM in Singapore, operates its Hertz, Thrifty, and FASST car subscription services here as well, providing customers an additional convenient location for picking up their vehicles.

This new building will operate in tandem with Sime Darby's other BMW, BYD, Peugeot and Ford showroom facilities already at Alexandra Road.

