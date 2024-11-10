Simple therapeutic ways to break the cycle of stress

Life can sometimes feel like a never-ending cycle of stress and decisions. That's usually my weekdays in a nutshell: chasing deadlines, making tough calls, and hopping between meetings. When your brain feels like it's on overdrive, it's time to hit pause.

Engaging in some therapeutic activities can give your mind the breather it desperately needs. The good news? They don't have to be complicated or time-consuming. Here are some that can work wonders for your mental clarity and overall well-being.

Step outside for a walk

Walking is one of the simplest ways to clear your mind. It's amazing what a little fresh air at your nearby PCN can do.

Just stepping outside and getting those legs moving can shift your perspective in a matter of minutes — and burn a few calories too! Disconnect from your phone and enjoy the sights and sounds of the great outdoors.

I find that a 30-min walk and a change of environment works wonders for me, helping me rationally dissect my worries, such as my crushing feelings of inadequacy at work.

Indulge in a soothing shower

Nothing is more magical than a hot shower. The warm water eases your tense muscles and calms the mind, washing away the stress of the day. Here's how I elevate the experience: transform a shower into a mini spa experience.

Light some candles, play your favourite tunes, and let your mind wander and embrace that blissful state of relaxation. It's also why I enjoy bathtub nights when I go on work trips!

If cold showers are more your thing, go for it! They are known to release endorphins (thus acting as a mood booster) and enhance alertness, which could lead to that sudden "Aha!" moment of clarity to a difficult problem that you've been mulling over the last few hours.

Get lost in a good book

Whether you're into thrillers, crime stories, or fantasy novels, reading can help shift your focus away from what's giving you a headache by immersing you into an entirely different mental environment.

Studies show reading helps improve brain function and reduce stress. Personally, it's a sure-fire way to distract myself before a difficult meeting or giving a presentation.

Cook up a storm

For me, cooking is one of my favourite activities to take the edge off. Chope the kitchen (ask your partner to go watch Netflix instead) and try experimenting with new recipes or ingredients that excite you.

The process of chopping, stirring, and seasoning can be a fantastic way to focus your energy and clear your mind. And you'll get to enjoy the fruits of your labour by the end of it — win-win!

Meditate or practice mindfulness

Even if you're new to meditation, taking a few moments to sit quietly and focus on your breath can help centre your thoughts. YouTube is chock-full of short, guided sessions for beginners. Find a comfy spot, close your eyes, and focus on the rhythm of your breath.

A high-ranking exec in my company swears by meditation to help manage the intense demands of his job — can't argue with that!

Tidy up your space

Yeah, I know — housework isn't everyone's favourite thing to do when they get home. But trust me, tidying up your space can be surprisingly therapeutic.

Decluttering helps clear a mental space too. Put on some upbeat music and get your groove on while you scrub those floors. You'll feel accomplished and at peace in a tidy environment.

Whenever I feel my thoughts starting tangling, I put on some jazz on Spotify and let the vacuum take over.

LOL

No, we didn't mean actually laughing out loud (although that works too!). Watching short funny clips on YouTube or a bit of stand-up comedy can help you get out of an overwhelming situation or mental spiral. Once you are in a better headspace, you are more equipped to take on the task or challenge you were struggling with previously.

Fun fact: during my uni days, I would take 15-minute breaks in between mugging to watch compilations of funny moments from One Piece on YouTube to get me through all-nighters.

Singapore version: Go dabao kopi or teh lah

Sometimes, all it takes is a little breather and a change of scenery. Heading out to buy kopi or teh allows you to momentarily leave your workspace, physically and mentally.

I'll occasionally jio colleagues as well, so that we can engage in mindless conversation while galvanising ourselves with a boost from our favourite beverage.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.