Singapore ranks 23rd in Time Out's 50 best cities in the world

Singaporeans, it's time to stand proud.

Our nation has clinched the 23rd spot on Time Out's 50 Best Cities in the World for 2026.

The rankings are based on a survey which polled over 24,000 locals across 150 cities worldwide on what they love about their cities and what it is like to live there, as well as scores from 100 Time Out experts.

Some areas on which residents were asked in the survey were food, nightlife, culture, community and liveability.

Singapore achieved the joint-highest approval rating of 93 per cent for public transport among all cities on the list. Its public transport rating tied with Hong Kong, which was number 15 on the list.

Locals in Singapore also gave it an 86 per cent approval rating for walkability, thanks to the city's flat streets and paved roads.

Singapore also ranked 13th in the world for green spaces and ninth for overall well-being and quality of life, likely due to its growing networks of parks and park connectors.

The survey also highlighted certain challenges those who live in Singapore face — rising cost of living and a lacking nightlife scene — which might have contributed to the city-state ranking 23rd.

"These realities likely played a part in Singapore landing at #23 this year, but in some ways, these very same pressures could be shaping the city's next chapter," Time Out noted, which pushed local businesses towards more cost-efficient and innovative ideas.

These include daytime parties and raves as well as home-based cafes and bakeries.

The cities which nabbed the top three spots in the 50 best cities list are:

Melbourne, Australia Shanghai, China Edinburgh, Scotland

