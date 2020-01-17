Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

PHOTO: Facebook/Tom Yan
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Ever wondered what the tiny tables or stands are for in pizza delivery boxes?

Also known as pizza savers, they're invented to prevent the pizza boxes from collapsing. That's how you get perfect pizzas without the toppings stuck to the top of the boxes.

Other than keeping your pizzas safe, did you know they could come in useful at home?

Singapore-based Facebook user Tom Yan shared on the Journey to Zero Waste Life Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 14) how these tiny stands can be reused in our everyday life.

Me? I threw away all these pizza savers over the festive period without giving them a second thought.

Yan said on his post: "I collected a few (pizza savers) and refused to let these go to landfill". He then forced himself to think of new ways to use them, and they're pretty brilliant. 

Using his creativity, he has used the pizza savers to hang brooms, bags, and hooks for clothes.  

double stick action. could be useful for sports racquets as well 🎾🏸🏒

Posted by Tom Yan on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

But he didn't stop there. Yan went on to use it as a stand to organise his sister's facial products and masks that were lying around in the fridge, as well as a cable organiser by using two pizza savers to hold them in place. 

in the fridge, use them to stand things upright. like my sister's facial products. she may not be zero waste but zero waste thinking to the rescue anyways.

Posted by Tom Yan on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

use two for cable organising. just wind and kiap, can use for multiple wires as well.

Posted by Tom Yan on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

These pizza savers can also be used in the kitchen to hold scissors and utensils, or in the toilet as a toothbrush and shaver holder.

with addition of a rubber band, small toiletries. minimalist zero-waste vibes & great for drip drying. my sister says this is also good for drying makeup brushes (as it is able to hold them upside down)...!

Posted by Tom Yan on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

Just imagine how much money you'll be saving from buying hooks, which can set you back about $5 to $7 for those that are sturdier.

When asked how he managed to stick them to the wall, Yan suggested using some "3M double-sided tape", or heavy-duty tape and epoxy glue to make them more durable.

PHOTO: Facebook Screengrab/Tom Yan

Facebook users have praised Yan for his creativity, commenting that they're amazing and clever.

PHOTO: Facebook Screengrab/Journey to Zero Waste Life in Singapore

One user also commented that he'll be picking up the hacks. 

PHOTO: Facebok Screengrab/Journey to Zero Waste Life in Singapore

If you think out of the (pizza) box, there are endless ways to reuse these pizza savers. My cousin collects them so that she can turn them into tiny tables for dollhouses. 

So, if you're all about sustainable living, these tips will steal a pizz-a your heart. Not only do they prevent pizzas from getting smashed, but they'll also save the Earth.

PIZZA BOXES

But that's not all. When it comes to pizza boxes, few may know that they can be fully repurposed too, as seen on a YouTube video in 2009, posted by Greenboxny.

Tear the lid apart into quarters to be used as plates so there'll be no more fussing over who does the dishes, this also reduces water wastage as well!

If you have any leftover pizzas, the edges on the side of the base can be torn off and folded it into a mini box, removing the need for plastic wraps and it also saves space in the fridge. 

Although Greenbox's pizza box is designed to improve on outdated and wasteful food packaging, try it on regular takeaway pizza boxes and let us know if it works too.

ALSO READ

melissagoh@asiaone

More about
Lifehacks Recycling Sustainable living/development

