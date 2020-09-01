You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

I live for life hacks. If there's an easier and smarter way out to do things, I wonder why do we still hustle?

From hotel room hacks to cheating my way to getting toned arms, I've been finding my way out of difficult everyday situations with these useful tips.

Hopefully with their help, 2020 will be a year where your time gets used more efficiently.

PEELING HARD-BOILED EGG

Peeling hard-boiled eggs shouldn't have to be so hard, and recently, a video tweeted by @RaxChapman showed a smart and quick hack to remove eggshells.

Apparently, I've been cracking open hard boiled eggs wrong my entire life. Genius...

pic.twitter.com/fcCIU5Oa9i — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 5, 2020

The video showed a person placing the hard-boiled egg in a glass, filling it up with tap water, and shaking it vigorously it in a circular motion. The egg came off the shell whole simply by pinching the ends.

Alternatively, another video on YouTube posted in 2019, showed a man cracking and peeling the top and bottom of the shell of a hard-boiled egg, before blowing into one side of the egg, which caused the entire egg to "pop" out from its shell.

Considering how the egg has to be in close contact with the mouth for the latter hack, I suggest trying the first hack instead if you're cooking for others. Either way, no more peeling off chunks of egg whites stuck to the shells!

CUTTING TOENAILS THE RIGHT WAY

Ingrown toenails can be very painful and can cause the toe to swell, making it difficult to walk.

According to a diagram seen on Eltham Foot Clinic's website, there's a method of trimming your toenails to avoid getting an ingrown toenail.

PHOTO: Eltham Foot Clinic

Instead of cutting it in a curved fashion, like how we would with our fingernails, the correct way should be to cut it straight across so that the nail doesn't grow into the skin.

You don't want to cut the edges too short as well, thereby allowing the nails to grow past the flesh.

EASIER WAY TO CUTTING PINEAPPLES

Early last year, the pineapple hack went viral when people were seen doing away with knives and peeling pineapples in pieces using the nodes on the rind.

Tried out the #pineapplehack for myself and can confirm that it works, but you need quite a ripe pineapple, and consider rolling it across the bench first to loosen the fibres. 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YgdC3v5GRR — Alice Zaslavsky (@aliceinframes) March 9, 2019

Some who have tried the hack reported that smaller pineapples that are very ripe tend to tear apart more easily as compared to those that are still green, indicating they're still slightly underripe. If the fibres aren't coming out easily, you can try rolling the pineapple across the table to loosen them.

It does look like it can get quite messy. If you don't mind getting your hands, or kitchen tables covered in pineapple juice, try this hack and let us know if it works.

GARLIC PEELING HACK