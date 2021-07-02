Singapore brand The Kettle Gourmet launches local flavoured popcorn featuring your favourite starter Pokémon

Singapore popcorn brand The Kettle Gourmet is launching a new series of local flavoured Pokémon popcorn, featuring Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

Besides classic flavours like chocolate and salted caramel, The Kettle Gourmet aims to instil a sense of nostalgia for its consumers with Singaporean flavours such as chicken floss, nasi lemak, and kaya butter toast.

The new Pokémon series will feature a collectable box set that includes three packages of popcorn featuring our beloved starter Pokémon, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, each with a different flavour – chilli crab, chocolate, and kaya butter toast.

The new packaging will also come in a larger size of 80g compared to their usual 65g.

A randomized special Pokémon collector’s card will also be included with every box for fans to collect up to five Pokémon, including the Legendary Pokemon Articuno, Zapdos, Moltress, Mewtwo, and Mew.

The Kettle Gourmet will reward the first 10 fans who managed to collect all five cards with assorted bundles of its popcorn.

The Kettle Gourmet’s Pokémon special edition box is available for $25 on Lazada, Shopee Pokémon Centre at Jewel, NTUC FairPrice Finest outlets, and via their website.

