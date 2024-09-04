Singapore Food Festival will be different this year, here's what to expect

Foodies will know that the annual Singapore Food Festival is just around the corner, with this year marking its 30th anniversary.

The event will run for a month from Oct 1 to Oct 31.

Past editions were often held in a single festival village, where diners could visit multiple stalls and experiences at one go.

This time around, it will be scattered across different locations and there will be more than 20 events.

The festival theme this year is A Celebration of Old and New, and is built around three core pillars — heritage, contemporary and innovation — to celebrate Singapore’s culinary history.

Overall, there will be three kinds of formats — Signature Events, Unique Events and Pop-up Events.

Signature Events

There will be three Signature Events, which feature renowned guest chefs and will be held at iconic venues in Singapore.

The first is Future Food, which will be held on Oct 10 at the luxe nightclub Marquee.

Guests can step into the world of tomorrow, where culinary innovation meets high-energy entertainment.

This event will also showcase futuristic cooking techniques and mixology from top chefs like Zor Tan, Hafizzul Hashim and Emmanuel Stroobant.

There is also The Long Table, which will be held from Oct 17 and 18 at Chijmes Hall.

Here, diners can opt for either a four-course lunch menu or six-course dinner menu crafted and curated by chefs Damian D'Silva and Marvas Ng, as well as award-winning pastry specialist Cheryl Koh.

Food will be served amid elegant decor and live ballet performances.

The final Signature Event is Food is Art on Oct 19, which will be held at Digital Light Canvas by teamLab, Marina Bay Sands.

It's a gallery-style exhibition that aims to give a new perspective on how food can inspire and transform art across multiple mediums.

Guests can explore installations that blur the boundaries of culinary and artistic expression.

The more notable one to watch out for is by chocolatier and chef Janice Wong, which will feature intricate chocolate sculptures.

There is also an installation that shows the unique relationship between plants and music.

Unique Events

Unique Events will take place in some of Singapore's top restaurants and bars, offering exclusive, bespoke and fully immersive culinary experiences where food meets storytelling.

Some of the establishments featured are fine dining Indian restaurant Yantra, modern Malay restaurant Harummanis, and Cenzo, which specialises in Australian and Italian cuisines.

Those looking for a tipple can head over to LeVeL33 for sustainable, artistic drinks, or Neon Pigeon for cocktails and light food.

There's also Atlas, where guests can enjoy live DJ sets, performances, cocktails and bites inspired by Singapore flavours.

Pop-up Events

The Pop-up Events will occur in some of Singapore's most popular locations such as Digital Light Canvas by teamLab, Marina Bay Sands and select CapitaLand Malls.

The showcases, which are crafted to be fun and family-friendly, will give with a bite-sized taste of what's on offer at the Singapore Food Festival.

All tickets can be purchased from the event's website.

Date: Oct 1 to 31, 2024

