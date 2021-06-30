Singapore furniture: 8 best international furniture stores with statement pieces for your home decor

If a picture paints a thousand words, then let’s make sure every snapshot of your home tells a story that’s uniquely yours — courtesy of the best international furniture stores you can shop online.

From measurements-gone-wrong to the irrational FOBO (Fear of Better Options), furniture shopping can be quite the nightmare. At this point, one might even be tempted to reach for that Ikea catalogue lying seductively on your coffee table.

But wait! While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all rule to building a home, one thing’s for sure: it’s all about adding a personal touch! Shopping these best international furniture stores will allow you to uncover hidden gems and pieces that’ll give your home that uniqueness you so crave.

Read on for some of our favourite retailers!

1. Urban Outfitters: Fun, quirky and boho

Oh, UO. Anyone who browsed their catalogue would’ve ooh-ed and aah-ed their way through the chic pinterest-esque bohemian throw pillows and poufs — and we don’t blame them!

While finding and choosing that perfect home decor piece might seem like an impossible task, we encourage you to throw caution to the winds with this American Dream of a brand.

Besides their affordable prices, Urban Outfitters is known for compact homeware (their designs are often tailored towards apartments and dorm rooms) and evergreen styles.

Price range: US$8 (S$11) – US$1,099

Check out their website here .

2. Amara: Statement designer pieces

As homeowners, we all want our cribs to be as unique as possible, right? Enter: Amara, the go-to store for designer statement pieces that will elevate your interior decor without costing an arm and a leg!

Based in the UK, Amara curates fun yet elegant pieces of furniture designed to give your home that pop of colour, or that much-need statement piece.

Before you get swept into the endless sea of gorgeous furniture, we want you to work that tunnel vision and focus on their home accessories instead, because that’s where the magic happens.

From decorative centrepieces to iconic wall art, tap into your inner creative and take your pick; soon, you’ll find yourself fielding inquiries about your decors’ origins.

Price range: £20 (S$37) – £5,600

Check out their website here .

ALSO READ: Best furniture stores in Singapore for every style and home

3. DesignStuff: Nordic and Scandinavian furniture

Scandinavian and Nordic designs are known to be minimalistic and nature-inspired with a strong emphasis on solid wood and earthy tones.

DesignStuff, an Australian-based brand, has done a good job curating high-quality Nordic-inspired homeware across all categories, giving you a chance to pick and choose the elements you like.

Image credits: Designstuff

With brands like HAY and fern LIVING on their roster, you can now take home carefully designed side tables and lounge chairs that scream chic.

Price range: AUD$3 (S$3.03) – AUD$9,999

Check out their website here .

4. Lightly: All things geometric

One thing we love about geometric designs is their ability to blend in seamlessly with all kinds of design genres, while disrupting any mundanity at the same time.

Take your pick from Lightly’s selection of homeware — from dainty little vases to minimalist chairs and lighting that make home feel a little homelier!

Image credits: Lightly

Price range: AUD$5 – AUD$1500

Check out their website here .

ALSO READ: The best places for antique or vintage furniture for any budget

5. Jumbled: For the finishing touch

Who doesn’t love bright colours or a good kitschy design? Sure, that might be a subjective opinion. But the female-owned collective, Jumbled, does all that and more. So if you’re into the quirky, bold, or plain sparkly, this is the place to shop. It’s a Disneyland for homeware fiends!

For a statement piece that’ll wow even the harshest of critics, we recommend perusing their catalogue of artworks by local female artists and taking your pick from the lot. Fair warning though: you’re gonna have a hard time. Whatever you choose, we promise it’ll be visual candy for your home office !

Price range: AUD$20 – AUD$7,400

Check out their website here .

6. Sine Collection: Inspired by math

Creativity is limitless, boundless, and often inspired by the natural world — just ask the good folks behind Sine Collection!

This creative studio sells only one product: clothes hangers that look like sine waves. In case you forgot your trigonometry, a sine wave is a mathematical curve that describes a smooth, repetitive oscillation!

Apart from its mathematical roots, the Sine Hangers have a bold two-dimensional appearance that’ll make you want to do a double-take. With 3 sizes and 6 different colours to choose from, these trippy-looking clothes hangers are what they call a statement piece!

Price range: €600 (S$960) – €800

Check out their website here .

ALSO READ: 5 places in Singapore to shop designer furniture

7. Revival Rugs: Vintage and one-of-a-kind

From creating visual pathways to adding warmth or a touch of personality to any space, rugs are essential when dressing up the home. Revival Rugs amps it up by sourcing unique and, at times, vintage rugs from all corners of the world and bringing them straight to your doorstep.

Vintage rugs are highly sought after for their quality and rich history — after all, they are the ones that have stood the test of time.

Don’t think that old is gold? Fret not! Revival Rugs have also started producing their own lovingly handcrafted and one-of-a-kind carpets — adding to that sacred exclusivity they hope to offer to the world.

Need a nice coffee table to go with the soon-to-be-yours rug? We’re one step ahead of you .

Price range: U$107 – US$7,373

Check out their website here .

8. Taobao: When all else fails

PHOTO: Xiao Mu Shi Ping

This one needs no introduction! Literally everything you want and need for your home can be found on Taobao, and often at a fraction of the price.

PHOTO: Shi Ba Zhi

If you already know what style you’re looking for, opt to shop at megamalls like Lin Shi Mu Ye and Yu Fan Yi Shu, or smaller boutiques like Xiao Mu Shi Ping and Shi Ba Zhi.

If you’re unsure of where to start, you can always check out our guide on cheap Muji-style furniture or best home organisation tools and see where the Taobao winds take you.

Want to stumble through one of the Internet’s biggest, deepest rabbit holes instead? Simply enter a keyword and let the algorithms do the heavy lifting.

Price range: Tough call. How does $1 – ∞ sound?

Begin your search here .

This article was first published in YouTrip.