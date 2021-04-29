5 places in Singapore to shop designer furniture

While shopping for statement furniture online is possible, it’s often best to visit a physical showroom to get a feel of the piece. Here’s where to go in Singapore.

1. Grafunkt

PHOTO: Grafunkt

Founded in 2009, Grafunkt is a forward-thinking lifestyle brand that promotes good design through carefully curated furniture selections from brands such as Louis Poulsen, Flos and Hay as well as its house brand Grafunkt and Folks by co-founder Nathan Yong.

Grafunkt is at #04-01 to 06 Funan Mall, tel: 6336-6046/6238-8372.

2. Proof Living

PHOTO: Proof Living

Proof Living is known for collections that work in harmony – even if you purchase pieces by different designers. Its brands include Knoll, Occhio and Kundalini. It also has an in-house office furniture line called Proofwork.

Proof Living is at #04-06, Ion Orchard, tel: 6509-0555.

3. Space Furniture

PHOTO: Space Furniture

You can’t miss the Space Furniture Asia Hub showroom in Bencoolen Street. The building spans 40,000 sq ft and houses brands such as B&B Italia, Emeco and Kartell. Each collection is showcased in an immersive display inviting you to try the furniture.

Space Furniture is at 77 Bencoolen Street, tel: 6415-0000.

4. W. Atelier

PHOTO: W.Atelier

Founded in 1979, W.Atelier specialises in curating luxury pieces that are timeless and storied from such brands as Lasvit as well as Fritz Hansen and Vitra that have monobrand stores within the store as well as other furniture, lighting, kitchen and bathroom brands.

W.Atelier is at 201 Henderson Road, #01-01 & #03-01, tel: 6270-8828.

5. XTRA

PHOTO: Xtra

It started as an eclectic store sporting alternative design brands in a pre-war shophouse. Today, Xtra is one of Singapore’s top furniture stores with brands such as Carl Hansen, Herman Miller and Louis Poulsen.

Xtra is at #02-48 Marina Square, tel: 6336-0688.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.