Singapore Grand Prix weekend 2022: F1 parties with international DJs and artists, and dining experiences to check out

Drifting and zooming through the streets, get ready for an adrenaline-filled weekend ahead. As the riveting F1 Grand Prix makes its return to sunny Singapore, so have the grand parties and dining experiences making the racing event extra rambunctious. Here's your round-up of the best highlights to catch!

F1 Parties

Mandala Weekender

No doubt the Singapore Grand Prix is set to make a loud comeback to the streets this year. Mandala Club offers the most spectacular viewing experience of the zooming event in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands with their inaugural Mandala Weekender party.

From Sept 30 to Oct 2, looking forward to a massive, state-of-the-art 30-metre LED screen showcasing the race, as well as enjoying the full Mandala hospitality experience. Party the night away with international artists heading the event; they include Rae Sremmurd, Kelis, Armand van Helden, Louie Vega with Anane, Basement Jaxx and Rudimental.

Mandala Weekender runs from Sept 30 to Oct 2 2022, at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Hall C, Singapore 018956. Tickets start from $148 per pax.

Amber Lounge

Following its success in Monaco early this year, Amber Lounge re-launches in Singapore at the waterfront The Clifford Pier. The ultra-luxe post-race event, set against the panoramic views of the Marina Bay, brings with it a multi-sensorial experience.

Complete with libations by award-winning bartenders, celebrity guests, performances, the line-up sees acclaimed DJ Oliver Heldens, Swedish singer-songwriter John Martin alongside music partner Michel Zitron. Expect cabaret and cirque-themed performances, culinary delights, and by-invitation-only VIP yachting experiences.

Amber Lounge's Singapore Grand Prix Package runs Oct 1-2 2022 at The Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326. Tickets start from $800 per pax.

Marquee Singapore

For the folks looking to dance the weekend away, Singapore's largest nightclub MARQUEE, makes for a heart-pumping pit-stop.

With international DJs Steve Aoki and Afrojack at helm, the race weekend will definitely not be monotonous. American EDM rockstar and electro house legend Steve Aoki makes his much-awaited come back on Sept 30 with a set list including exciting cross-genre hits that'll keep the celebratory race spirit alive all night.

On Oct 1, Dutch DJ and music producer Afrojack takes to the stage working the night with electronic hip-hop and pop music.

Marquee's Race Weekend runs from Sept 30 - Oct 1 2022 at Marquee, The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, #B1-67, Singapore 018956. Online tickets are priced at $80 for ladies and $100 for men (excluding booking fee).

GLAMboyant: A Kampong Gelam Party

One of the four local precincts activated for the Grand Prix, Kampong Gelam is set to welcome guests with exuberant locality, and flamboyance.

From Sept 23 to Oct 2, clear your schedules for a multi-genre lineup of musical performances, fusion foodyard, local spooky content, a display of traditional dances, and so much more. Packed with over 20 F&B merchants serving the wandering crowds, the open-air concept is a vibe with loads of different flavors to explore.

Jive along to soft rock stars Hanafie Warren & Majesty, reggae beats by Bushmen and more. Complete the outing with movies under the stars rewatching your favorites from Jumanji The Next Level, The Matrix as well as Encanto.

Kampong Gelam's GLAMboyant 2022 runs from Sept 23 2022 to Oct 2 2022, at multiple locations. For more information, click here.

1-Arden

Located atop the CBD's 51-storey biophilic skyscraper, 1-Arden is racing to action with the lavish pre-race PR1X F1 Party on Thursday night. Highlights include an impressive line-up of international and local DJs, bites, as well as a boozy collaboration with Silverleaf, London's hottest new cocktail bar.

On Oct 1and 2 the rooftop garden turns into the official after party location with 'The Circuit' party. Soak in the breath-taking panoramic views, as you dabble in fun race-themed activities, light installations and F1 driving simulator experiences.

The PR1X F1 Party (from $200 per pax) runs on Sept 29 2022 at 1-Arden. The Circuit party (from $68 per pax) runs on Oct 1 ans 2 2022, at 1-Arden Rooftop, Kaarla Restaurant and Bar, and Oumi, 88 Market St, CapitaSpring, Singapore 048948, p.+65 8518 3763.

Grand Prix Cyber Rally 2022

CÉ LA VI brings back its raving F1 celebrations with a four-day futuristic race-themed soiree hits the mark with immersive LED kaleidoscopic installations, culinary creations, and a groovy dance floor.

The line-up includes internationally acclaimed DJ Danny Tenaglia, Malaysia's veteran DJ Alam and local favourites like Anand, Dave Tan, James Selva, Kenneth F, and more. The contemporary restaurant is offering a luxurious four-course dinner ($300++) with ingredients like Boston Lobster & Uni and New Zealand Maimoa Young Lamb Chop whilst the refurbished Club Lounge sees brunch sets, delectable late night snacks, and free flow booze packages.

The Grand Prix Cyber Rally runs from 28-29 Sep and Oct 1-2 2022, at CÉ LA VI, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971, Hotel Tower 3, Level 57, p. +65 6508 2188.

Mr Stork

Racing ahead, alfresco destination rooftop bar at Andaz hotel, Mr Stork offers the best of both worlds with an exciting late-night party and endless delectable treats. In collaboration with Red Bull, Grey Goose, Auchentoshan and Peroni, the party will feature a rotation of DJs from 6pm all the way to 1am.

To titillate your tastebuds, go beyond the food menu to nibble on specially curated platters ($70) offering the likes of Sanchoku Wagyu Short Ribs Baos, Truffle Brie de Meaux Toast, and Deep-Fried Buffalo Wings. Themed cocktails and shots (from $20) are a no-brainer for a sky high celebration.

Mr Stork race weekend party runs Oct 1-2 2022, at Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Level 39, Andaz 189354. Cover tickets are priced from $50 per pax, inclusive of one drink.

Eat & Drink

La Brasserie

For a more relaxing F1 weekend this year, head straight to La Brasserie, where they've come-up with a winning formula to brunch. Along with fresh seafood, slow-roasted meats and local favourites like King Prawn Laksa, look out for the race weekend specials, Cage-free Egg Cocotte with Kurobuta pork bacon, mushroom and Tomme de Savoie.

You're in for a treat with free-flowing champagne and house wines to pair along with your meal. For your own post-dinner victory lap, delve into sweet-to-the-core desserts from classic canele to chocolate hazelnut tart.

La Brasserie's Winning Formula Brunch runs from Oct 1-2 2022, at The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326. Brunch prices start from $238++ per adult, including free-flowing champagne and house wines.

Sugarhall

Whether the race day calls for a full-blown cocktail party, or supporting your favourite team with a few friends, Sugarhall sets the stage for a good sporting event.

The rum-focused cocktail pub presents an unbeatable combo to fuel your weekend. For just $50, delight in the bar's signature Dark & Stormy ($24 a la carte) cocktail - featuring Hampden 4 YO Overproof rum, fresh lime, and their exclusive ginger beer - and their new Sticky Pork Ribs ($36 a la carte). Shiny with a spicy, sweet, and umami Korean chili glaze, these meaty Kurobuta ribs are served with a side of moreish daikon pickles. Available while stocks last.

Sugarhall's New Menu Combo runs Seopt 29 - Oct 1 2022, at Cecil St, Level 2 19, Singapore 049704, p. + 65 9815 0246.

Level33

Amidst your non-stop F1 weekend fun, hang out at world's highest urban microbrewery, Level33 to share an indulgent meal. Sporting delicious dishes and new creations, the Winner's Podium Sharing Menu gives way to delicious sharing platters that make for the perfect accomplice to televised broadcasts.

Of these, look out for the Ultimate Surf & Turf ($248++) featuring wagyu, West Australian marron and sides like Smoked Potato Puree, as well as house-made beer condiments. The pre-game Weekend Roast makes good with succulent Dry-aged French Duck Breast and Slow Roasted Organic Pumpkin.

LeVeL33's Winner's Podium Sharing Menu runs Sept 30 - Oct 2 2022 at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Blvd, #33 - 01, Singapore 018981.

Wakuda

Gear up for the big race with a selection of Japanese-style handcrafted cocktails at Wakuda Try the refreshing Stone, Water, Plants ($25++), a well-balanced twist on the classic Tom Collins with cucumber shiso, green tea and cucumber tonic.

The playful Lady from Shizuoka ($25++) is sweet treat topped with a frozen strawberry lollipop whilst the Okinawa no Mori ($25++) is a tropical rum-based tipple with notes of pineapple, yuzu, kaffir lime and ginger. For bites to go along, pick from an extensive menu boasting goodies like Crispy Organic Chicken ($23++), and the Vegetables & Seafood Tempura ($45++).

Wakuda is located at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Lobby, Hotel, Bayfront Ave, Tower 2, 018972, p. +65 6688 8885.

ALSO READ: Road closures for Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2022

This article was first published in City Nomads.