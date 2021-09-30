Singapore heiress Kim Lim says yes to mysterious man after 'one big round'

Kim Lim has found love once again.

The 30-year-old heiress is now engaged but her fiance's identity remains a mystery to the public.

Sharing a photo of the elaborate proposal on Instagram, Kim wrote on Thursday (Sept 30): "After one big, big round (years), I've finally opened my eyes big big.

"Yes to you a thousand times, over and over again!"

Well-wishes soon poured in, from local celebs Zoe Tay and Hong Huifang to Malaysian socialite Chryseis Tan.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kim also showed off the bling on her ring finger as well as more snapshots of the proposal.

PHOTOS: Instagram/kimlimhl

Last August, Kim revealed in an interview with Icon Singapore that she had split with Kho Bin Kai, whom she was married to for three years and has a four-year-old son with.

Daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, Kim is an entrepreneur who runs beauty businesses and is known for her charitable acts in Singapore and beyond over the years.

