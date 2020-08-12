Singapore heiress Kim Lim a single mum after splitting with husband of 3 years

Socialite Kim Lim has called it quits with her hubby Kho Bin Kai after three years of marriage.

She revealed this in an interview with Icon Singapore, where she shared that the two of them had actually been living apart since the end of last year.

According to the 29-year-old heiress, their relationship had fallen into a monotonous pattern and their love lost its spark.

"Rather than insist on an unhappy marriage, why not let both parties pursue their own freedom?"

The decision to split wasn't an impulsive one, she reiterated.

Kho, 30, reportedly fell afoul of the law last year and was charged in court for assisting in remote gambling. He was out on $25,000 bail and the outcome of his case is pending.

In the interview, Lim denied that her parent's separation had any influence over how she viewed marriages. Instead, she said girls these days shouldn't be afraid to put themselves first.

She and her ex-husband had met in a temple in Thailand back in 2016, where she had been attracted to Kho's "bad boy vibes". The couple got married in February 2017 and welcomed a baby boy named Kyden five months later.

Their relationship was kept so low profile that netizens had speculated that Cristiano Ronaldo was the baby's father, after the international footballer was spotted visiting her in hospital.

Lim had previously described herself and her husband as opposites; while she was talkative, enjoyed sashimi, fashion and was an influencer, Kho was quiet, dressed simply, disliked social media and only ate cooked food.

Lim said that even when she brought up the topic of divorce, Kho had quietly accepted it.

Now, Lim's channelling her energy into her latest venture: Her beauty businesses.

She started up Papilla Haircare last year, as well as aesthetic centre Illumia Therapeutics earlier this year. With a total of just 23 staff under her, all of them older than she is, the heiress finds herself having to hustle hard for the business.

Her only rest days are on Sundays, when the clinics are closed.

Still, she doesn't regret it.

"My only regret was not pursuing this dream of mine sooner."

