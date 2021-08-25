Singapore homes with dreamy hotel-style bathrooms

While often regarded as utilitarian spaces, bathrooms make for a decorating opportunity that aligns with or even pulls the style of your home together. If you’re looking to give yours an ambience you’d find in a swanky hotel, look no further.

We’ve gathered a list of homes in Singapore with small hotel-style bathrooms that make a splash when it comes to plush design and comfort.

Wood and stone

Natural elements impart a timeless feel, be it stone or wood-effect tiles, or wooden cabinets with beautiful grains. For extra panache, go for a pendant lamp that emits a cosy glow.

Dark natural stone

Here’s a lesson in understated elegance: Dark muted tones played up with subtle textures. A built-in niche for shower essentials also turns up the luxe appeal.

Cement can be elegant

This bathroom takes the industrial look on a luxe spin in varying tones of cement screed and an otherwise minimalist vibe.

Zen-inspired

Light-coloured wood-effect and stone tiles give this space a Zen ambience. Details matter too — like the stone basin and vase that complement the rest of the decor.

Scandinavian

Subway tiles are synonymous with Nordic styles. But you can give it a fresh twist with tiles laid in a chevron pattern. Here, it’s matched with wood accessories for a bright and modern Scandi feel.

Black and bold

If you’re gunning for quirky boutique hotel vibes, take your cue from this bold black space played up with unexpected elements and texture.

Blue textures

Intricately patterned blue tiles usher in a dose of character and colour in what’s otherwise a plain bathroom. A vanity cabinet in a similar hue pulls it all together.

Marble touches

You can’t go wrong with classic marble for a look that withstands trends and time, but what we love her is the dark navy marble-effect tiles that take centre stage in a sea of white.

Open-concept bathroom

If you’re bold and adventurous, an open concept bathroom could be for you. Plus, it lets in light and opens up the space to create not just a hotel-inspired look, but an airier space, too.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.