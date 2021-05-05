Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble: The real cost of travelling to Hong Kong

With the Singapore-Hong Kong Travel Bubble, travelling will soon be within reach. But how much does it really cost to go on a week-long vacation in Hong Kong? We've added it all up for you, so you can make that decision yourself.
A new date has been set for the long-awaited Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble — and it seems that both city-states are doing their best to ensure that this time, all air travel plans go through.
Before you take that dusty ol’ suitcase out and start packing, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on the various requirements for travel, as well as an estimated amount to set aside, just in case you were wondering.
How does the SG-HK travel bubble work?
Good news! Travellers from Singapore will not be required to get vaccinated before leaving for Hong Kong. However, you must have remained in Singapore in the last 14 days before departure (this excludes any time spent in quarantine or SHN).
Also, you are required to be on the direct designated flights (operated by Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific) to travel under the Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble.
Passengers transiting through Singapore, and those not included under the air travel bubble, will not be allowed on the designated flights.
From May 26 to June 9, there’ll only be one flight going into Hong Kong from Singapore and one flight going out from Hong Kong to Singapore. Each flight will carry a maximum of 200 passengers. Come June 10, there’ll be two flights going from each country daily.
SG-HK travel bubble – in a nutshell
|Common Questions
|For Singaporeans Travelling to Hong Kong
|Which are the designated airlines?
|Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.
|Frequency of flight
|One flight per day from Singapore to Hong Kong and vice-versa, with up to 200 passengers per flight.
|Before leaving
|
|Upon arrival
|
|Before returning
|
|Upon return
|
|How many PCR tests must you take?
|Four
|Vaccination requirements
|None
|Estimated total cost
|From S$1330
Calculating potential costs
|Items
|Estimated Cost
|Return ticket (as of 26 May)
|From S$307
|Travel insurance (with Covid-19 shield)
|S$52
|Pre-departure PCR swab test
|S$150
|Arrival swab test
|HK$499 (S$86)
|Pre-departure PCR swab test
|HK$499
|Return swab test
|S$150
|Hotel accommodation
|From S$500 for seven nights
|Grand total
|S$1330
*Do note: the authorities have reminded potential travellers that should they test positive whilst in Hong Kong, the individual will have to shoulder the full cost of all medical treatments.
Fortunately, if you managed to get travel insurance coverage, you’ll receive up to S$100,000 for medical expenses if you’re hospitalised due to Covid-19 while overseas, and S$200/day for up to 14 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
There’ll also be up to S$1,000 for additional transport expenses if your trip is disrupted because you’re diagnosed with Covid-19, as well as up to $100,000 for emergency evacuation and repatriation back to Singapore if required.
Stay cautiously optimistic
While the SG-HK travel bubble is a monumental step towards sweet leisure international travel, CNA cautions that should the seven-day average of the daily number of unlinked local Covid-19 cases exceed five in either city, the air travel bubble will be suspended for at least 14 days.
This article was first published in YouTrip.