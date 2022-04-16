Singapore karaoke guide (2022): Cheapest KTVs in Singapore to sing your heart out

Mark your calendars guys! KTVs are finally opening again from April 19, 2022!
After a few sad years of singing in my bathroom (and hearing my parents shouting at me to keep quiet)…
To be fair, the acoustics are decent, I can choose any song I want, and no one’s gonna judge me.
However, I still miss the excitement of going to a karaoke studio and singing my heart out with my friends!
In fact, it pains me to see some of my favourite karaoke studios closing their outlets one by one…
Now that they’re finally open, here is the list of the cheapest KTVs we can go to show our support and just sing all the stress from work away!
But before we get to the KTV in Singapore, do take note of these safety measures for nightlife businesses when they open on April 19, 2022!
TL;DR: Singapore karaoke in 2022 — cheapest KTV Singapore guide
Some of you may already have a favourite karaoke studio that you frequent for the facilities or choice of songs.
But for the rest of us who just want to sing our heart out once in a while, you probably will want to find the cheaper options, amirite?
I might be weird, but the rare times I actually went to a karaoke studio were on weekday nights…
Since it seems like karaoke is an activity more suited for a Friday night, let’s compare the rates for a three-hour session for a group of four.
While some outlets have different prices, the rates are from the cheapest options available.
|Teo Heng KTV Studio
|Ten Dollar Club
|Cash Studio Family Karaoke
|K.Star Karaoke
|HaveFun Karaoke
|Cost per pax
|$13.50++
|$18
|$29++
|$30++
|$46.50++
Teo Heng Trading & KTV studio
After Covid-19 has taken its toll on the KTV industry, Teo Heng has only four operating branches left. Plus, it has the lowest rates in Singapore!
It’s also no wonder why regulars will keep going back since they have a loyalty card programme that gives them one hour free for every five hours accumulated!
Interestingly, Teo Heng has a no-alcohol policy, so you’ll enjoy a family-friendly singing session!
Besides that, feel free to bring your own food or grab drinks at $1 each.
Teo Heng KTV Studio Outlets
Located in highly accessible areas of the island, there’s a Teo Heng branch for everyone to get their after-work karaoke fix!
|Area
|Regular outlets
|Outlet
|Address
|Opening hours
|Contact number
|Central
|Suntec City
|#03-380, 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, 038983
|10am - 1am (daily)
|6884 6266
|North
|Causeway Point
|1, #05-01 Woodlands Square, 738099
|10am - 1am (daily)
|6760 0345
|West
|JCube
|JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-14/15/16, 609731
|10am - 1am (daily)
|6734 6300
|South
|Star Vista
|1 Vista Exchange Green, #01-23/28 The Star Vista, Singapore 138617
|10am - 1am (daily)
|6775 1500
Rates for Teo Heng KTV Studio
|Timing
|Rates for small room
(max. four pax)
|Rates for medium room
(max. six pax)
|Rates for large room
(max. 10 pax)
|Daily
per hour
|Daily
per hour
|Daily
per hour
|Happy hours
(10am - 7pm)
|$12++
|$14++
|$16++
|Peak hours
(after 7pm)
|$18++
|$20++
|$20++
Even after such a long closure, Teo Heng still retains its title as the cheapest KTV studio in Singapore!
Want to make a reservation?
Suntec City: 68846266 (tel)
Causeway Point: 67600345 (tel)
JCube: 67346300 (tel)
The Star Vista: 67751500 (tel)
Ten Dollar Club
You’d think you’ll only need to pay $10, but once you’ve included the other charges, it’s slightly more than that.
But hey! It’s still pretty cheap compared to the other karaoke studios below, so don’t be picky!
Furthermore, all the outlets have added new facilities to their KTV rooms to include darts, table games, and even a stage!
Ten Dollar Club KTV studio outlets
|Outlets
|Address
|Opening hours
|Balestier
|31 Ah Hood Road #01-05
Home team NS – JOM Club Balestier
Singapore 329979
|2pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday)
12pm - 10pm (Saturday - Sunday)
*Closed on Mondays
|Downtown East
|60 Pasir Ris Drive 3
Aranda Country Club, 3rd Floor
Singapore 519497
|Jurong Safra
|333 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 649848
|Khatib
|2 Yishun Walk, #04-07 HomeTeamNS Khatib, Singapore 767944
|Punggol Safra
|9 Sentul Cres, Singapore 828654
Rates for Ten Dollar Club
The prices stated here are for three-hour packages at all the Ten Dollar Club outlets.
Even though it’s not $10, I’m sure you’ll find that it’s still pretty worth it!
|Day
|Time
|Price
|Addition perks
|Day
|Monday - Friday
|2pm - 7pm
|$12nett per pax
(min. three pax)
|Free FLOW of hot & soft drinks!
|Saturday - Sunday
|2pm - 7pm
|$15nett per pax
(min. three pax)
|Night
|Monday - Thursday
|7pm - Close
|$16nett per pax
(min. four pax)
|Friday - Sunday
|7pm - Close
|$18nett per pax
(min. four pax)
Want to make a reservation?
Tel: 6970 8908, 6970 9808
Cash Studio family karaoke
I’m a huge fan of Japanese songs, so can you imagine how excited I was when I found out there was a Japanese style Karaoke here in Singapore?
The outlets are pretty accessible and are more affordable when you go with a big group or on a non-peak night!
Gone are the days of smuggling snacks in your bags since you’ll get to bring your own food and drinks into the studio. Just not alcohol though.
Cash Studio KTV studio outlets
|Area
|Outlets
|Address
|Opening hours
|Contact number
|Central
|Ming Arcade
|21 Cuscaden Road, Ming Arcade
#B2 & B3 Singapore 249720
|12pm - late (daily)
|6735 6087
|Cuppage Plaza
|5 Koek Road, Cuppage Plaza,
#B2-09 to 20, Singapore 228796
|12pm - late (daily)
|6533 0090
|Prinsep Street
|72 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188671
|2pm - 1am (daily)
|6336 6696
|Clarke Quay Central
|6 Eu Tong Sen Street
#03-57 & #03-58 Clarke Quay Central Singapore 059817
|1pm - 1am (Sunday - Thursday)
1pm - 2am (Friday - Saturday)
|6238 8198
|East
|Djitsun Mall @ Bedok
|445 Bedok North Street 1,
Djitsun Mall @ Bedok,
#03-03, Singapore 469661
|1pm - 1am (Monday - Thursday)
1pm - 1am (Friday - Sunday)
|6244 4162
|Simpang Bedok (members only)
|347 Bedok Road, Singapore 469534
|6pm - late (Monday - Thursday)
5pm - late (Friday - Sunday)
|6244 4164
Rates for Cash Studio
It’s cool how Cash Studio has an outlet solely for members, I wonder if there are any special features inside. Has anyone been there?
Apart from the two outlets in Bedok, you’ll enjoy the same rates at all other outlets.
All rates are subject to a surcharge of $2 nett, and you’ll get your first drink free!
Cash Studio Ming Arcade
|Time
|Rates per pax
(per three hours)
|Monday-Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Day
(12pm - 6pm)
|$20++
|$20++
|$20++
|5pm - 6pm
(night rate applies)
|Night
(6pm - late)
|$30++
*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages
Cash Studio Cuppage Plaza, Prinsep Street, Clarke Quay Central
It gets pricey on Friday and Saturday nights but go grab more friends to join you so that you can split the rates!
|Time
|Rates per pax
(per three hours)
|Monday-Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Day
(opening - 6pm)
|$9.90++
|$9.90++
|$15.90++
|5pm - 6pm
(night rate applies)
|Night
(6pm - closing)
|$15.90++
|$29.00++
|$15.90++
|Fourth pax onwards:
$17.40++
*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages
Cash Studio Djitsun Mall @ Bedok
Again, you’ll pay more on Friday and Saturday nights at Djitsun Mall @ Bedok, but the non-peak periods are the same rates.
|Time
|Rates per pax
(per three hours)
|Monday-Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Day
(1pm - 6pm)
|$7.90++
|$7.90++
|$12.90++
|5pm - 6pm
(night rate applies)
|Night
(6pm - late) Monday - Thursday
(6pm - 1am) Friday - Sunday
|$12.90++
|$58.00++
|$12.90++
|Fourth pax onwards:
$13.00++
*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages
Cash Studio Simpang Bedok
Cash Studio’s members-only Simpang Bedok outlet only opens at night, so you guys must be pretty important!
|Time
|Rates per pax
(per three hours)
|Monday-Thursday
(6pm - Late)
|Friday
(5pm - Late)
|Saturday
(5pm - Late)
|Sunday
(5pm - 4am)
|Night
|$12.90++
|$48.00++
|$12.90++
|Fourth pax onwards:
$13.00++
*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages
Want to make a reservation?
Ming Arcade: 6735 6087 (tel)
Cuppage Plaza: 6533 0090 (tel)
Prinsep Street: 6336 6696 (tel)
Clarke Quay Central: 6238 8198 (tel)
Djitsun Mall @ Bedok: 6244 4162 (tel)
Simpang Bedok (members only): 6244 4164 (tel)
K.Star Karaoke
Some of you might appreciate that their day rates or happy hours rates are until 8pm, this means you can chiong a quick session after work and still enjoy the cheaper rates!
Ain’t themed rooms the in-thing now too?
K.Star also has VIP rooms that can accommodate up to 35 pax, so don’t be afraid to host your party here!
K.Star KTV studio outlets
|Outlets
|Address
|Opening hours
|Contact number
|Orchard Central
|181 Orchard Road,
Orchard Central #05-01,
Singapore 238896
|12pm - 6am
|6634 2801 (booking)
9171 1588 (event)
|Plaza Singapura
|68 Orchard Road, #04-09,
Singapore 238839
|12pm - 3am
|6266 4688 (booking)
9171 1588 (event)
Rates for K.Star Karaoke
The same goes for both outlets, try to gather more friends to make sure that you enjoy the best rates!
K.Star Karaoke Orchard Central & Plaza Singapura
|Day
|Time
|Thematic Room
(up to six pax)
|Premium Room
(up to 10 pax)
|Deluxe Room
(up to 15 pax)
|Panorama Room
(up to 20 pax)
|VIP Room
(up to 35 pax)
|Happy hours
(12 - 8pm)
|Monday - Friday
|$20++ per hour
|$30++ per hour
|$40++ per hour
|$50++ per hour
|$660++ min. spending for six hours
|Saturday & Sunday, PH & PH Eve
|$25++ per hour
|$35++ per hour
|$45++ per hour
|$65++ per hour
|$760++ min. spending for six hours
|Peak hours
(8pm - close)
|Sunday - Thursday & PH
|$30++ per hour
|$40++ per hour
|$50++ per hour
|$75++ per hour
|$888++ min. spending for six hours
|Friday, Saturday & PH Eve
|$40++ per hour
|$50++ per hour
|$65++ per hour
|$98++ per hour
|$1,288++ min. spending for six hours
Want to make a reservation?
Orchard Central: 6634 2801 (tel)
Plaza Singapura: 6266 4688 (tel)
HaveFun Karaoke
HaveFun Karaoke is more than just a karaoke studio. The rooms are themed and fitted with drinking games and amenities.
I guess they really want you to have fun!
Besides, if you’re planning to throw a karaoke party, they have rooms that can fit up to 25 pax.
HaveFun Karaoke outlets
|Outlets
|Address
|Opening hours
|Contact number
|313@Somerset
|313 Orchard Road #04-25 313@Somerset Singapore 238895
|2pm - 10.30pm
|6513 3230
|Downtown East
|1 Pasir Ris Close #01-311/312
Singapore 519599
|11am - 11.59pm
|6243 6508
|Safra Toa Payoh
|293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #02-06, Singapore 319387
|2pm - 11pm (Monday to Thursday, Sunday)
2pm - 2am (Saturday)
2pm - 1am (Friday)
|6261 3565
|Safra Yishun
|60 Yishun Ave 4, #01-04/05/06, Singapore 769027
|11am - 10.30pm
|6261 3534
Rates for HaveFun Karaoke
The best part of all the HaveFun karaoke outlets is that when they allow you to choose between charging per pax or per room.
So you can work out the math to see which option gives you the best value before making payment!
Do note that all the prices listed are subject to changes.
HaveFun Karaoke 313@Somerset
|Rates for Exclusive Room
(up to six pax)
|Rates for Deluxe Room
(up to 12 pax)
|Rates for VIP Room
(up to 25 pax)
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Day
(12pm - 6pm)
|Monday-Friday
|Rate per pax per hour
|$7.80++
|$6.80++
|$7.80++
|$6.80++
|$7.80++
|$6.80++
|Rate per pax per three hours
|$22.00++
|$18.00++
|$22.00++
|$18.00++
|$22.00++
|$18.00++
|Saturday, Sunday and PH
|Rate per pax per three hours
|$26.00++
|$22.00++
|$26.00++
|$22.00++
|$26.00++
|$22.00++
|Night
(6pm - close)
|Sunday-Thursday
|Rate per pax per three hours
|$28.80++
|$24.80++
|$28.80++
|$24.80++
|$28.80++
|$24.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$52.00++
|$42.00++
|$102.00++
|$72.00++
|$152.00++
|$132.00++
|Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve
|Rate per pax per hour
|$22.80++
|$26.80++
|$22.80++
|$26.80++
|$22.80++
|$26.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$62.00++
|$52.00++
|$112.00++
|$82.00++
|$182.00++
|$152.00++
HaveFun Karaoke Downtown East
|Rates for Exclusive Room
(up to 6 pax)
|Rates for Exclusive+ Room
(up to 10 pax)
|Rates for Deluxe Room
(up to 12 pax)
|Rates for VIP Room
(up to 25 pax)
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Day
(12pm - 6pm)
|Monday-Friday
|Rate per pax per hour
|$21.80++
|$16.80++
|$21.80++
|$16.80++
|$21.80++
|$16.80++
|$21.80++
|$16.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$42.00++
|$32.00++
|$52.00++
|$42.00++
|$72.00++
|$62.00++
|$132.00++
|$122.00++
|Saturday, Sunday and PH
|Rate per pax per hour
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$52.00++
|$42.00++
|$62.00++
|$52.00++
|$102.00++
|$92.00++
|$152.00++
|$142.00++
|Night
(6pm - close)
|Sunday-Thursday
|Rate per pax per hour
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|$25.80++
|$21.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$52.00++
|$42.00++
|$62.00++
|$52.00++
|$82.00++
|$72.00++
|$152.00++
|$142.00++
|Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve
|Rate per pax per hour
|$31.80++
|$26.80++
|$31.80++
|$26.80++
|$31.80++
|$26.80++
|$31.80++
|$26.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$62.00++
|$52.00++
|$82.00++
|$72.00++
|$112.00++
|$102.00++
|$182.00++
|$172.00++
HaveFun Karaoke Safra Toa Payoh
|Rates for Exclusive Room
(up to 6 pax)
|Rates for Exclusive+ Room
(up to 10 pax)
|Rates for Deluxe Room
(up to 12 pax)
|Rates for VIP Room
(up to 25 pax)
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Day
(12pm - 6pm)
|Monday-Friday
|Rate per pax per hour
|$6.80++
|$4.80++
|$6.80++
|$4.80++
|$6.80++
|$4.80++
|$6.80++
|$4.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$48.00++
|$38.00++
|$58.00++
|$48.00++
|$78.00++
|$68.00++
|$118.00++
|$108.00++
|Saturday, Sunday and PH
|Rate per pax per hour
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$58.00++
|$48.00++
|$78.00++
|$68.00++
|$88.00++
|$78.00++
|$128.00++
|$118.00++
|Night
(6pm - close)
|Sunday-Thursday
|Rate per pax per hour
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|$8.80++
|$6.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$58.00++
|$48.00++
|$78.00++
|$68.00++
|$88.00++
|$78.00++
|$128.00++
|$118.00++
|Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve
|Rate per pax per hour
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$68.00++
|$58.00++
|$88.00++
|$78.00++
|$98.00++
|$88.00++
|$138.00++
|$128.00++
HaveFun Karaoke Safra Yishun
|Rates for Exclusive Room
(up to 6 pax)
|Rates for Exclusive+ Room
(up to 10 pax)
|Rates for Deluxe Room
(up to 12 pax)
|Rates for VIP Room
(up to 25 pax)
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Regular
|Member
|Day
(12pm - 6pm)
|Monday-Friday
|Rate per pax per hour
|$9.80++
|$9.80++
|$9.80++
|$9.80++
|$9.80++
|$9.80++
|$9.80++
|$9.80++
|Saturday, Sunday and PH
|Rate Per Pax Per Hour
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|$10.80++
|$8.80++
|Night
(6pm - close)
|Sunday-Thursday
|Rate per pax per hour
|$13.80++
|$13.80++
|$13.80++
|$13.80++
|$13.80++
|$13.80++
|$13.80++
|$13.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$68.00++
|$58.00++
|$128.00++
|$88.00++
|$168.00++
|$158.00++
|$228.00++
|$158.00++
|Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve
|Rate per pax per hour
|$14.80++
|$10.80++
|$14.80++
|$10.80++
|$14.80++
|$10.80++
|$14.80++
|$10.80++
|Hourly rate per room
|$78.00++
|$58.00++
|$138.00++
|$88.00++
|$198.00++
|$158.00++
|$288.00++
|$188.00++
Want to make a reservation?
WhatsApp (All Branches): 8909 1123
313@Somerset: 6513 3230 (tel)
Downtown East: 6243 6508 (tel)
Safra Toa Payoh: 6261 3565 (tel)
Safra Yishun: 6261 3534 (tel)
This article was first published in Seedly.