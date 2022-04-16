Singapore karaoke guide (2022): Cheapest KTVs in Singapore to sing your heart out

Mark your calendars guys! KTVs are finally opening again from April 19, 2022!

After a few sad years of singing in my bathroom (and hearing my parents shouting at me to keep quiet)…

To be fair, the acoustics are decent, I can choose any song I want, and no one’s gonna judge me.

However, I still miss the excitement of going to a karaoke studio and singing my heart out with my friends!

In fact, it pains me to see some of my favourite karaoke studios closing their outlets one by one…

Now that they’re finally open, here is the list of the cheapest KTVs we can go to show our support and just sing all the stress from work away!

But before we get to the KTV in Singapore, do take note of these safety measures for nightlife businesses when they open on April 19, 2022!

TL;DR: Singapore karaoke in 2022 — cheapest KTV Singapore guide

Some of you may already have a favourite karaoke studio that you frequent for the facilities or choice of songs.

But for the rest of us who just want to sing our heart out once in a while, you probably will want to find the cheaper options, amirite?

I might be weird, but the rare times I actually went to a karaoke studio were on weekday nights…

PHOTO: Seedly

Since it seems like karaoke is an activity more suited for a Friday night, let’s compare the rates for a three-hour session for a group of four.

While some outlets have different prices, the rates are from the cheapest options available.

Teo Heng KTV Studio Ten Dollar Club Cash Studio Family Karaoke K.Star Karaoke HaveFun Karaoke Cost per pax $13.50++ $18 $29++ $30++ $46.50++

Teo Heng Trading & KTV studio

After Covid-19 has taken its toll on the KTV industry, Teo Heng has only four operating branches left. Plus, it has the lowest rates in Singapore!

It’s also no wonder why regulars will keep going back since they have a loyalty card programme that gives them one hour free for every five hours accumulated!

Interestingly, Teo Heng has a no-alcohol policy, so you’ll enjoy a family-friendly singing session!

Besides that, feel free to bring your own food or grab drinks at $1 each.

Teo Heng KTV Studio Outlets

Located in highly accessible areas of the island, there’s a Teo Heng branch for everyone to get their after-work karaoke fix!

Area Regular outlets Outlet Address Opening hours Contact number Central Suntec City #03-380, 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, 038983 10am - 1am (daily) 6884 6266 North Causeway Point 1, #05-01 Woodlands Square, 738099 10am - 1am (daily) 6760 0345 West JCube JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-14/15/16, 609731 10am - 1am (daily) 6734 6300 South Star Vista 1 Vista Exchange Green, #01-23/28 The Star Vista, Singapore 138617 10am - 1am (daily) 6775 1500

Rates for Teo Heng KTV Studio

Timing Rates for small room

(max. four pax) Rates for medium room

(max. six pax) Rates for large room

(max. 10 pax) Daily

per hour Daily

per hour Daily

per hour Happy hours

(10am - 7pm) $12++ $14++ $16++ Peak hours

(after 7pm) $18++ $20++ $20++

Even after such a long closure, Teo Heng still retains its title as the cheapest KTV studio in Singapore!

Want to make a reservation?

Suntec City: 68846266 (tel)

Causeway Point: 67600345 (tel)

JCube: 67346300 (tel)

The Star Vista: 67751500 (tel)

Ten Dollar Club

You’d think you’ll only need to pay $10, but once you’ve included the other charges, it’s slightly more than that.

But hey! It’s still pretty cheap compared to the other karaoke studios below, so don’t be picky!

Furthermore, all the outlets have added new facilities to their KTV rooms to include darts, table games, and even a stage!

Ten Dollar Club KTV studio outlets

Outlets Address Opening hours Balestier 31 Ah Hood Road #01-05

Home team NS – JOM Club Balestier

Singapore 329979 2pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday)

12pm - 10pm (Saturday - Sunday)

*Closed on Mondays Downtown East 60 Pasir Ris Drive 3

Aranda Country Club, 3rd Floor

Singapore 519497 Jurong Safra 333 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 649848 Khatib 2 Yishun Walk, #04-07 HomeTeamNS Khatib, Singapore 767944 Punggol Safra 9 Sentul Cres, Singapore 828654

Rates for Ten Dollar Club

The prices stated here are for three-hour packages at all the Ten Dollar Club outlets.

Even though it’s not $10, I’m sure you’ll find that it’s still pretty worth it!

Day Time Price Addition perks Day Monday - Friday 2pm - 7pm $12nett per pax

(min. three pax) Free FLOW of hot & soft drinks! Saturday - Sunday 2pm - 7pm $15nett per pax

(min. three pax) Night Monday - Thursday 7pm - Close $16nett per pax

(min. four pax) Friday - Sunday 7pm - Close $18nett per pax

(min. four pax)

Want to make a reservation?

Tel: 6970 8908, 6970 9808

Cash Studio family karaoke

I’m a huge fan of Japanese songs, so can you imagine how excited I was when I found out there was a Japanese style Karaoke here in Singapore?

The outlets are pretty accessible and are more affordable when you go with a big group or on a non-peak night!

Gone are the days of smuggling snacks in your bags since you’ll get to bring your own food and drinks into the studio. Just not alcohol though.

Cash Studio KTV studio outlets

Area Outlets Address Opening hours Contact number Central Ming Arcade 21 Cuscaden Road, Ming Arcade

#B2 & B3 Singapore 249720 12pm - late (daily) 6735 6087 Cuppage Plaza 5 Koek Road, Cuppage Plaza,

#B2-09 to 20, Singapore 228796 12pm - late (daily) 6533 0090 Prinsep Street 72 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188671 2pm - 1am (daily) 6336 6696 Clarke Quay Central 6 Eu Tong Sen Street

#03-57 & #03-58 Clarke Quay Central Singapore 059817 1pm - 1am (Sunday - Thursday)

1pm - 2am (Friday - Saturday) 6238 8198 East Djitsun Mall @ Bedok 445 Bedok North Street 1,

Djitsun Mall @ Bedok,

#03-03, Singapore 469661 1pm - 1am (Monday - Thursday)

1pm - 1am (Friday - Sunday) 6244 4162 Simpang Bedok (members only) 347 Bedok Road, Singapore 469534 6pm - late (Monday - Thursday)

5pm - late (Friday - Sunday) 6244 4164

Rates for Cash Studio

It’s cool how Cash Studio has an outlet solely for members, I wonder if there are any special features inside. Has anyone been there?

Apart from the two outlets in Bedok, you’ll enjoy the same rates at all other outlets.

All rates are subject to a surcharge of $2 nett, and you’ll get your first drink free!

Cash Studio Ming Arcade

Time Rates per pax

(per three hours) Monday-Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Day

(12pm - 6pm) $20++ $20++ $20++ 5pm - 6pm

(night rate applies) Night

(6pm - late) $30++

*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages

Cash Studio Cuppage Plaza, Prinsep Street, Clarke Quay Central

It gets pricey on Friday and Saturday nights but go grab more friends to join you so that you can split the rates!

Time Rates per pax

(per three hours) Monday-Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Day

(opening - 6pm) $9.90++ $9.90++ $15.90++ 5pm - 6pm

(night rate applies) Night

(6pm - closing) $15.90++ $29.00++ $15.90++ Fourth pax onwards:

$17.40++

*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages

Cash Studio Djitsun Mall @ Bedok

Again, you’ll pay more on Friday and Saturday nights at Djitsun Mall @ Bedok, but the non-peak periods are the same rates.

Time Rates per pax

(per three hours) Monday-Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Day

(1pm - 6pm) $7.90++ $7.90++ $12.90++ 5pm - 6pm

(night rate applies) Night

(6pm - late) Monday - Thursday

(6pm - 1am) Friday - Sunday $12.90++ $58.00++ $12.90++ Fourth pax onwards:

$13.00++

*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages

Cash Studio Simpang Bedok

Cash Studio’s members-only Simpang Bedok outlet only opens at night, so you guys must be pretty important!

Time Rates per pax

(per three hours) Monday-Thursday

(6pm - Late) Friday

(5pm - Late) Saturday

(5pm - Late) Sunday

(5pm - 4am) Night $12.90++ $48.00++ $12.90++ Fourth pax onwards:

$13.00++

*Note: There’s an additional $2 surcharge for using the Karaoke on Demand machines for all the packages

Want to make a reservation?

Ming Arcade: 6735 6087 (tel)

Cuppage Plaza: 6533 0090 (tel)

Prinsep Street: 6336 6696 (tel)

Clarke Quay Central: 6238 8198 (tel)

Djitsun Mall @ Bedok: 6244 4162 (tel)

Simpang Bedok (members only): 6244 4164 (tel)

K.Star Karaoke

Some of you might appreciate that their day rates or happy hours rates are until 8pm, this means you can chiong a quick session after work and still enjoy the cheaper rates!

Ain’t themed rooms the in-thing now too?

K.Star also has VIP rooms that can accommodate up to 35 pax, so don’t be afraid to host your party here!

K.Star KTV studio outlets

Outlets Address Opening hours Contact number Orchard Central 181 Orchard Road,

Orchard Central #05-01,

Singapore 238896 12pm - 6am 6634 2801 (booking)

9171 1588 (event) Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Road, #04-09,

Singapore 238839 12pm - 3am 6266 4688 (booking)

9171 1588 (event)

Rates for K.Star Karaoke

The same goes for both outlets, try to gather more friends to make sure that you enjoy the best rates!

K.Star Karaoke Orchard Central & Plaza Singapura

Day Time Thematic Room

(up to six pax) Premium Room

(up to 10 pax) Deluxe Room

(up to 15 pax) Panorama Room

(up to 20 pax) VIP Room

(up to 35 pax) Happy hours

(12 - 8pm) Monday - Friday $20++ per hour $30++ per hour $40++ per hour $50++ per hour $660++ min. spending for six hours Saturday & Sunday, PH & PH Eve $25++ per hour $35++ per hour $45++ per hour $65++ per hour $760++ min. spending for six hours Peak hours

(8pm - close) Sunday - Thursday & PH $30++ per hour $40++ per hour $50++ per hour $75++ per hour $888++ min. spending for six hours Friday, Saturday & PH Eve $40++ per hour $50++ per hour $65++ per hour $98++ per hour $1,288++ min. spending for six hours

Want to make a reservation?

Orchard Central: 6634 2801 (tel)

Plaza Singapura: 6266 4688 (tel)

HaveFun Karaoke

HaveFun Karaoke is more than just a karaoke studio. The rooms are themed and fitted with drinking games and amenities.

I guess they really want you to have fun!

Besides, if you’re planning to throw a karaoke party, they have rooms that can fit up to 25 pax.

HaveFun Karaoke outlets

Outlets Address Opening hours Contact number 313@Somerset 313 Orchard Road #04-25 313@Somerset Singapore 238895 2pm - 10.30pm 6513 3230 Downtown East 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-311/312

Singapore 519599 11am - 11.59pm 6243 6508 Safra Toa Payoh 293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #02-06, Singapore 319387 2pm - 11pm (Monday to Thursday, Sunday)

2pm - 2am (Saturday)

2pm - 1am (Friday) 6261 3565 Safra Yishun 60 Yishun Ave 4, #01-04/05/06, Singapore 769027 11am - 10.30pm 6261 3534

Rates for HaveFun Karaoke

The best part of all the HaveFun karaoke outlets is that when they allow you to choose between charging per pax or per room.

So you can work out the math to see which option gives you the best value before making payment!

Do note that all the prices listed are subject to changes.

HaveFun Karaoke 313@Somerset

Rates for Exclusive Room

(up to six pax) Rates for Deluxe Room

(up to 12 pax) Rates for VIP Room

(up to 25 pax) Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Day

(12pm - 6pm) Monday-Friday Rate per pax per hour $7.80++ $6.80++ $7.80++ $6.80++ $7.80++ $6.80++ Rate per pax per three hours $22.00++ $18.00++ $22.00++ $18.00++ $22.00++ $18.00++ Saturday, Sunday and PH Rate per pax per three hours $26.00++ $22.00++ $26.00++ $22.00++ $26.00++ $22.00++ Night

(6pm - close) Sunday-Thursday Rate per pax per three hours $28.80++ $24.80++ $28.80++ $24.80++ $28.80++ $24.80++ Hourly rate per room $52.00++ $42.00++ $102.00++ $72.00++ $152.00++ $132.00++ Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve Rate per pax per hour $22.80++ $26.80++ $22.80++ $26.80++ $22.80++ $26.80++ Hourly rate per room $62.00++ $52.00++ $112.00++ $82.00++ $182.00++ $152.00++

HaveFun Karaoke Downtown East

Rates for Exclusive Room

(up to 6 pax) Rates for Exclusive+ Room

(up to 10 pax) Rates for Deluxe Room

(up to 12 pax) Rates for VIP Room

(up to 25 pax) Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Day

(12pm - 6pm) Monday-Friday Rate per pax per hour $21.80++ $16.80++ $21.80++ $16.80++ $21.80++ $16.80++ $21.80++ $16.80++ Hourly rate per room $42.00++ $32.00++ $52.00++ $42.00++ $72.00++ $62.00++ $132.00++ $122.00++ Saturday, Sunday and PH Rate per pax per hour $25.80++ $21.80++ $25.80++ $21.80++ $25.80++ $21.80++ $25.80++ $21.80++ Hourly rate per room $52.00++ $42.00++ $62.00++ $52.00++ $102.00++ $92.00++ $152.00++ $142.00++ Night

(6pm - close) Sunday-Thursday Rate per pax per hour $25.80++ $21.80++ $25.80++ $21.80++ $25.80++ $21.80++ $25.80++ $21.80++ Hourly rate per room $52.00++ $42.00++ $62.00++ $52.00++ $82.00++ $72.00++ $152.00++ $142.00++ Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve Rate per pax per hour $31.80++ $26.80++ $31.80++ $26.80++ $31.80++ $26.80++ $31.80++ $26.80++ Hourly rate per room $62.00++ $52.00++ $82.00++ $72.00++ $112.00++ $102.00++ $182.00++ $172.00++

HaveFun Karaoke Safra Toa Payoh

Rates for Exclusive Room

(up to 6 pax) Rates for Exclusive+ Room

(up to 10 pax) Rates for Deluxe Room

(up to 12 pax) Rates for VIP Room

(up to 25 pax) Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Day

(12pm - 6pm) Monday-Friday Rate per pax per hour $6.80++ $4.80++ $6.80++ $4.80++ $6.80++ $4.80++ $6.80++ $4.80++ Hourly rate per room $48.00++ $38.00++ $58.00++ $48.00++ $78.00++ $68.00++ $118.00++ $108.00++ Saturday, Sunday and PH Rate per pax per hour $8.80++ $6.80++ $8.80++ $6.80++ $8.80++ $6.80++ $8.80++ $6.80++ Hourly rate per room $58.00++ $48.00++ $78.00++ $68.00++ $88.00++ $78.00++ $128.00++ $118.00++ Night

(6pm - close) Sunday-Thursday Rate per pax per hour $8.80++ $6.80++ $8.80++ $6.80++ $8.80++ $6.80++ $8.80++ $6.80++ Hourly rate per room $58.00++ $48.00++ $78.00++ $68.00++ $88.00++ $78.00++ $128.00++ $118.00++ Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve Rate per pax per hour $10.80++ $8.80++ $10.80++ $8.80++ $10.80++ $8.80++ $10.80++ $8.80++ Hourly rate per room $68.00++ $58.00++ $88.00++ $78.00++ $98.00++ $88.00++ $138.00++ $128.00++

HaveFun Karaoke Safra Yishun

Rates for Exclusive Room

(up to 6 pax) Rates for Exclusive+ Room

(up to 10 pax) Rates for Deluxe Room

(up to 12 pax) Rates for VIP Room

(up to 25 pax) Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Day

(12pm - 6pm) Monday-Friday Rate per pax per hour $9.80++ $9.80++ $9.80++ $9.80++ $9.80++ $9.80++ $9.80++ $9.80++ Saturday, Sunday and PH Rate Per Pax Per Hour $10.80++ $8.80++ $10.80++ $8.80++ $10.80++ $8.80++ $10.80++ $8.80++ Night

(6pm - close) Sunday-Thursday Rate per pax per hour $13.80++ $13.80++ $13.80++ $13.80++ $13.80++ $13.80++ $13.80++ $13.80++ Hourly rate per room $68.00++ $58.00++ $128.00++ $88.00++ $168.00++ $158.00++ $228.00++ $158.00++ Friday, Saturday, PH & PH Eve Rate per pax per hour $14.80++ $10.80++ $14.80++ $10.80++ $14.80++ $10.80++ $14.80++ $10.80++ Hourly rate per room $78.00++ $58.00++ $138.00++ $88.00++ $198.00++ $158.00++ $288.00++ $188.00++

Want to make a reservation?

WhatsApp (All Branches): 8909 1123

313@Somerset: 6513 3230 (tel)

Downtown East: 6243 6508 (tel)

Safra Toa Payoh: 6261 3565 (tel)

Safra Yishun: 6261 3534 (tel)

