'Time to jio your karaoke buddies': Teo Heng confirms its return on April 19

After almost having to shutter all 14 of its outlets and pivoting to renting out its rooms, Teo Heng is finally making a comeback.

Yesterday (April 5), the popular family karaoke joint took to Facebook to announce that it will be officially returning on April 19.

This comes after the news that all nightlife businesses in Singapore will finally be allowed to fully reopen after two years of curbs due to the pandemic.

"It's time to jio (invite) all your karaoke buddies to Teo Heng and relive your old memories of singing with us again," it said.

To manage the crowds, an online booking system will be implemented and more details are slated to be released at a later date.

Additionally, only vaccinated customers will be allowed, and masks have to stay on during the karaoke session.

At the peak of its business, Teo Heng had 14 branches scattered islandwide. This has been scaled down to four outlets — JCube, Causeway Point, The Star Vista and Suntec City.

As of the time of writing, Teo Heng's post has been shared more than 500 times and has attracted over 180 comments.

Unsurprisingly, many netizens expressed how thrilled they were about the news.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

melissateo@asiaone.com