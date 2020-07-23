Badly hit by Covid-19, Teo Heng KTV Studio might be closing half of its 14 outlets

While cinemas are allowed to resume operations in phase 2, it may be quite a while before karaoke outlets are able to reopen. And it looks like the bad news just keeps coming, for karaoke lovers at least.

Teo Heng is well-known for offering one of the cheapest deals among all the karaoke outlets in Singapore, by charging rates per room instead of per person.

However, in the current landscape, it may see half of its 14 outlets closing. This includes its very first outlet in Katong Shopping Centre, which has been in operation for more than 30 years.

Unable to do business since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Teo Heng founder Jackson Teo said "It's very bad" four times in an interview with Shin Min Daily News, when asked about his company's current situation.

According to him, the leases of Teo Heng's outlets in Katong Shopping Centre and Sembawang Shopping Centre will expire in August, which means they'll be the first ones to close.

The Katong branch has already moved out all equipment, while the branch in Sembawang will be emptied in the coming days.

Teo recalled that when he was selling audio-visual equipment in Katong Shopping Centre over 30 years ago, he discovered that young people loved singing.

Seeing an opportunity, he rented a unit on the first floor of the shopping centre and established his very first karaoke outlet there.

Over the decades, his business expanded to 30 karaoke outlets across Singapore and now, Teo is sad to see the first one being vacated.

"[Covid-19] is a natural disaster, and we can only accept it. It feels like a lost cause," said Teo.

Dear Customers, Due to the Covid-19 measures, all our karaoke outlets remain closed. However, if you wish to purchase... Posted by Teo Heng Trading & KTV Studio on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

However, not all hope is lost.

In a last-ditch attempt to salvage his business, Teo plans to raise $1 million as he could not bear to let 30 years of his hard work go to waste.

He said: "We're prepared to close half of the outlets and retain some hope. If the pandemic blows over in six months, we can continue to operate and make a comeback.

"What I'm most afraid of is not being able to open for business in six months' time. If that happens, I can only accept my fate."

trining@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.