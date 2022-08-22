Singapore Night Festival: Pose in an Insta-worthy graffiti tunnel, climb up colour-changing stairs and other activities you shouldn't miss

If you're an art enthusiast, here's some news that will light up your day — Singapore Night Festival is finally back after a two-year hiatus.

The festival, which runs till Aug 27, is set in the vibrant Bras Basah-Bugis precinct.

With over 55 experiences ranging from light shows to performances, there's something for everyone.

If you're overwhelmed, fret not — here's a quick primer on the festival and some of its highlights.

