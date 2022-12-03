Singapore pre-owned car guide: Most affordable fuel savers

With inflation driving up the prices of everything in recent times, it makes sense now more than ever to be frugal.

Buying a preowned car is one way to go if you need an affordable ride, but you can stretch your dollar further by going for a fuel saving car that can help you save even more on your fuel bills.

Here are five fuel efficient preowned cars.

Toyota Prius

COE Expiry: June 30, 2024

$20,800

You can’t talk about fuel efficiency without mentioning the OG king of fuel saving, the Toyota Prius.

This 13 year old example is a second generation model, and in its day it is capable of averaging 5L/100km, making it the perfect urban runabout for the frugal Singaporean driver.

Toyota build quality means that it’s probably bomb-proof too, and there shouldn’t be much to worry about its reliability.

Honda Jazz 1.3

COE Expiry: April 30, 2024

$15,800

A small car generally uses less fuel, and the Honda Jazz encapsulates that formula perfectly.

Its frugal 1.3-litre engine delivers an average fuel consumption figure of 6.7L/100km, and the car is compact enough to punt around the city.

At the same time though, the Jazz has an interior that’s immensely practical and spacious, with plenty of space to rival bigger cars.

Suzuki Swift 1.5

COE Expiry: March 25, 2024

$15,800

Another small and frugal hatchback to consider is the Suzuki Swift, and this first generation model was a favourite among younger new car buyers thanks to its nippy drivability and fuel saving abilities.

The 1.5-litre engine can average 6.7L/100km, which should mean less frequent trips to the petrol station, and this particular low mileage 13 year old car has done a scant 54,000km in its lifetime.

Volkswagen Polo 1.4

COE Expiry: Oct 31, 2025

$28,800

If you fancy something of a European persuasion, this Volkswagen Polo offers the ideal combination of efficiency and performance.

Its 1.4-litre engine delivers an exceptional fuel consumption figure of 5.8L/100km, while the turbocharger gives you that extra pep when darting around in traffic.

Nissan Note 1.2 DIG-S

COE Expiry: Dec 28, 2024

$32,800

This Nissan Note features a 1.2-litre engine with a supercharger, which is not something you see very often in cars in this class.

The car is exceptionally frugal, with a fuel consumption figure of 5.1L/100km, which is truly impressive even for a small car. The Note also stands out with its clever interior packaging that offers plenty of space for passengers.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.