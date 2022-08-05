Singapore sports star spotlight: This fly guy is making waves for the nation

SEA Games Gold at the age of 20. What did you achieve when you were that age?

Since clinching that medal in 2017, national swimmer Teong Tzen Wei has smashed a number of SEA Games records: At the 2021 SEA Games 50m freestyle event, the 24-year-old clocked a time of 21.93s, setting a new Games record and Singaporean record. That also made him the first Southeast Asian man to go under 22 seconds in the 50m freestyle event.

Most recently, this champ made a splash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, snapping up Singapore's first medal - a Silver for the 50m butterfly event. This fly guy zai or zai?

Character bio: Four Gold medals and four Silver medals (so far) - that's the current tally. It all began when Tzen Wei got his first taste of silverware by winning his first Gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games.

Since then, he's gone on to clinch more honours for our Little Red Dot.

Achievement unlocked: Even more impressive is the fact that he had only trained once in 2016, after enlisting full-time to serve his duty as a Singaporean Son with the Police Coast Guard.

Then in early 2017, Tzen Wei out-swam everyone else to win the men's 50m freestyle at the China Life Singapore National Age-Group (Seniors) Swimming Championships, with a time of 22.93s. ICYDK that's a sibei comfortable time to meet the 2017 SEA Games qualifying mark for the event (23.11s).

This year alone, he's already won two SEA Games Gold medals and a Silver Commonwealth medal. Oh, and he also set two new SEA Games records in the process. Truly making (huge) waves!

Level up: An electrifying Paris 2024 should be on the horizon for this speedster in the pool. JIa you, bro! Here's to seeing you slicing through the water as you make that victory lap.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.