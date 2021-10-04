Singapore staycation spotlight: Andaz Singapore's October flash sale features fab dining and staycay deals

Andaz Singapore made a sky-high splash when it first opened its doors in 2017, and four years on, its charm hasn’t dulled one bit. Worldwide, the Hyatt Hotels brand takes pride in putting a locally inspired stamp on each of its properties – cookie-cutter isn’t in its DNA.

At Andaz Singapore, this local flavour plays out in a few ways: rooms with glorious views of sea and city, design nods to the neighboring shophouses of Kampong Glam, and a cosmopolitan array of dining experiences.

As you might expect, five-star luxury calls for a bit of a splurge. But Andaz is making our getaway easier with a flash sale on dining and staycays from now till Oct 9, 2021, to celebrate its upcoming birthday in October.

Think a two-night stay in a King Bed room with $100 dining credits at $467 (52 per cent off usual price), a Teepee Hut Package with free-flow Prosecco and Aperol Spritz at Mr Stork ($148), and a 1-for-1 Three-Course Set Lunch at Alley on 25.

Get first dibs on two dining spaces relaunching from January 2022: A Five-Course Lunch Tasting Menu ($76) at steakhouse 665°F, and a S$120 dining voucher for new fine-dining Cantonese restaurant 5 ON 25.

Location & space

Andaz Singapore is housed on levels 25 to 39 of the DUO Tower – that eye-catching pair of concave, honeycomb-patterned skyscrapers soaring above the Bugis district. If you’re taking the train, you get the convenience of direct access from Bugis MRT.

Staying at the crossroads of Bugis and Kampong Glam means a buffet of food choices a stroll away, but you won’t even need to walk that far. Just downstairs, DUO Galleria houses a clutch of shops and restaurants, including Man Man Unagi and yakiniku spot YEN Social.

Hong Kong-based maestro André Fu was the brains behind the hotel’s interior design, and it bears his trademark style of eloquent storytelling and relaxed luxury. Inspired by the twisting alleyways of Kampong Glam, the hotel is laid out in fluid, circular paths, recreating the experience of winding through rows of shophouses.

We check-in at the second-level lobby as much of the 25th-floor reception area being currently boarded up for renovations. Here, the walls lined with wooden slats suggest a shophouse façade in abstract form, set off by eight-metre-high ceilings. There’s even a little street cart by one corner, where cheery staff serve up welcome drinks.

Rooms

Andaz’s 342 rooms and suites all share one trait: incredible spaciousness. The entry-level room starts from 38 square metres, while the Presidential Suite clocks in at an extravagant 188 square metres.

Fu conceived of the room décor in the style of a ‘modern bungalow’, sprinkled with nods to Kampong Glam’s iconic shophouses – beginning with the keycard lock, which comes housed in a petite postbox.

With canary yellow shuttered doors, tasteful pops of orange leather, and textured wood in varying shades, the rooms aren’t shy with colour either. It’s a refreshing break from the bog-standard hotel palette of neutrals.

At 42 square metres, our King Deluxe Room with Bay View (from S$430 per night) is airy and sun-drenched.

The chaise lounge by the window is perfectly situated to soak up floor-to-ceiling views over Marina Bay, but if you’ve got work to do, the sizeable desk offers its share of eye candy too. To keep you fuelled, there’s Nespresso coffee and TWG tea, along with a complimentary minibar stocked with chips, juice, and sodas.

The room layout is fluid and circular, thanks to two built-in entrances to the spacious bathroom.

Stepping beneath the rain shower, we emerge fresh and fragrant with Christophe Laudamiel’s ‘Singapore Fusion #19’ toiletries – a scent exclusively crafted for Andaz Singapore with a floral blend of orchids, ginger lilies, Indian jasmine, and Chinese cedarwood. We also appreciate that there’s a small vanity area built into the sink for convenience.

Facilities & services

The infinity pool on the 25th floor is ideal for working on your tan (or your Instagram selfies, though you might need to maneuver a little to mask those glass railings).

In these post-pandemic times, booking a one-hour slot is necessary before your swim, and both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests are allowed in.

Meanwhile, the fitness centre on the 38th floor is open only to vaccinated guests, with a compact array of exercise bikes, weight machines, and a row of treadmills commanding a bird’s-eye view of the bay.

Food & beverage

Aptly dubbed Alley on 25, the 25th-level dining hub traces a meandering loop through the hotel’s many restaurant and bar concepts. We recommend opting for the Bed & Breakfast package when booking your rooms, because the breakfast here ranks among the best we’ve had yet.

There’re both Western and local dishes to pick from – our Guacamole Toast comes with creamy scrambled eggs. The sambal-laced Auntie’s Laksa is not for the faint-hearted. Throw in free-flow cheese plates, smoked salmon, and fluffy vanilla waffles, and our day is off to a very good start.

Elegant Dinosaur

PHOTO: Andaz Singapore

Due to ongoing renovations, Bar Square is currently housed in the Sunroom lounge on the same level. Head down early for happy hour to snag $13 wines by the glass and S$15 signature cocktails, featuring fun riffs on local flavours.

The Lau Pa Loma creeps up on us with its slow, citrusy-fiery burn – this toast to Lau Pa Sat brings together Vida mezcal, Hellfire Habanero bitters, and lime juice. For a nostalgic nightcap, there’s the Elegant Dinosaur with its blend of Milo powder and condensed milk, albeit with an intense vodka kick. For tipples with a view, head up to Mr Stork of teepee fame on level 39.

Renovations till November 2021 mean that dining options are a tad limited at the moment, but there’re exciting openings to come.

Formerly known as Auntie’s Wok & Steam, Andaz’s in-house zi char concept is slated to relaunch as fine-dining Cantonese restaurant 5 ON 25. Stylish steakhouse 665°F is currently shuttered as well, but will reopen with a scenic dining extension dubbed The Cellar.

Andaz Singapore is located at 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354, p. +65 6408 1234. Rates start from S$350 per night for a King Bed Room. The hotel’s flash sale runs from Oct 1 to 9, 2021 with over 23 dining and staycation deals; check them out here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.