Where to eat & drink: Andaz's new afternoon tea, a desert-inspired bar & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what's new in the food scene.

This week, be transported to the French Riviera with Andaz Singapore's new afternoon tea experience, tuck into hearty Indonesian fare, or create your own cocktails at a desert-inspired bar.

1. France-inspired afternoon tea at Andaz Singapore

For its themed afternoon tea experience this season, Andaz Singapore is looking to the French town of St. Tropez and is set to remind you of the charm of the French Riviera.

Available at Alley on 25 restaurant, you’ll start with the savouries, which presents the likes of 18-month Aged Kintoa Ham, Pissaladière, a flatbread topped with caramelised onions, olives and anchovies, as well as the classic French dish of bouillabaisse with locally-farmed red snapper that has been simmered for eight hours.

For sweets, you can expect decadent treats like Tropézienne, born out of a St. Tropez bakery in the 1950s, and featuring a blend of creams between two brioche buns. There are also scones, macarons, tartlets, and soft serve, which you can accompany with a glass of rose or champagne from $19++ a glass.

The St. Tropez Summer Afternoon Tea at Alley on 25 is at $48++ per person, and available daily from 3pm to 5pm. Andaz Singapore is at 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354. Visit its website for more information or to make your reservation.

2. Step into a desert at The Sundowner

You might have heard of urban rooftop farm and lounge The Sundowner, that holds various experiences from a bee encounter and organic farming classes to honey and farm-to-table tastings. You can even make your own wood-fired pizza and sit back to enjoy the fruits of your labour with a couple cans of beer.

Most recently, it’s unveiled a home-based bar and lounge inspired by the owners’ trips to Ksar Ghilane, a Tunisian oasis. Called The Nomad’s Tent, you can quite literally feel the sand beneath your feet while you lounge on carpets amidst African-style decor and cactus.

Here, it holds cocktail-making workshops, where you’ll get to shake up two classic cocktails and a house special, featuring desert or Mediterranean-based garnishing. Or simply chill out with three other friends and a couple of drinks in this intimate space.

The Cocktail-Mixing Experience is priced at $95 per pax for a minimum of four persons per booking, every Fri, Sat and Sun. Lounge sessions are at $50 per person for a minimum of four persons per booking. Seatings are at 7.30pm and 9.30pm seatings daily.

The Sundowner is at 705A East Coast Road Singapore 459062. Visit its website for more information. By reservation only.

3. Authentic flavours at Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant

Sit down to authentic Indonesian fare that’s been crafted using original family recipes at the new Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant.

Tuck into classics like Gulai Kambing ($13.80++), a curry mutton soup dish that’s stewed overnight, Balinese Ayam Bakar Betutu ($29.80++), which features chicken rubbed with a traditional spice blend and grilled in cassava leaves, and Buntut Bakar Saus Kacang ($16.80++), a modern take on sup buntut or oxtail soup that’s drizzled with kecap manis instead.

End your meal with Roti Bakar Coklat Keju ($8.80++) and Pisang Goreng Coklat Keju ($5.80++). The latter is a classic Jakarta special is served with chocolate condensed milk drizzled over fried banana fritters and topped with chocolate rice and shaved cheese.

Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant is at 467 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427678. Visit its website for more information.

4. Breadtalk takes on Korea's street food

Miss Korea’s street food culture?

Breadtalk’s got an array of new offerings to tide you over before you can hit the streets of Seoul again. Available now is its Korean Fest collection, which presents renditions of popular street snacks like Gyeran-ppang (egg bread), Korean Cream Cheese Garlic Bread, and Mandu (savoury dumplings).

Or sink your teeth into crisp ‘croffle’-inspired korissants ($2.20 to $3) that are pressed gently on a flat grill pan, then topped with well-loved Korean flavours such as kimchi cheese and brown sugar injeolmi (roasted soybean powder).

The ‘Seoulfully Good’ collection is available at all BreadTalk and Bread Society outlets island-wide and online on GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo, as well as its E-Store, from now till Aug 15, 2021.

5. Gram Café & Pancakes teams up with Hershey's

Soft, wobbly and impossibly light. If you’ve loved Gram Café & Pancakes’ souffle pancakes creations, you’ll want to check out its new store at Waterway Point. Teaming up with Hershey’s, it’s rolled out outlet-exclusive Limited Edition Premium Chocolate Lava Pancakes ($18.90++) to mark the occasion, and they’ll only be available for three months.

Apart from oozy chocolate, there are other new flavours to sink your fork into, including Lotus Biscoff, Mango, and Hershey’s Dark Chocolate. Or if you’re hankering for a complete meal, there’s also savoury plates of Mini Don, Bento Don, and pasta dishes – think Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki Pasta ($11.90++) and Golden Red Miso Prawn Pasta ($10.90++).

Customers who place orders for the special limited-edition Gram x Hershey’s Premium Chocolate Lava Pancakes ($20.90) from 12th to 18th July will be entitled to top up just 10 cents for a choice of Passionfruit Fizz of Strawberry Fizz.

At #01-64 Waterway Point, West Wing, 83 Punggol Central, Singapore828761.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.