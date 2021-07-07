Things to eat and drink in Singapore this week: The Spot's Manjimup Black Truffle Month, Cin Cin's New Gin Flights and more

This week’s grub list is filled with international flavours and premium ingredients. For those feeling stifled within Singapore’s borders, indulge in some quality gin or spoil yourself with tapas curated from the Mediterranean.

There’s a new Sunday seafood brunch to indulge in, or if you’re feeling particularly bougie, head to the city for some truffle goodness.

Indulge in the Manjimup Black Truffle Month at The Spot

Truffle lovers rejoice as we’ve hit the Australian winter black truffle season. The Spot’s month-long special highlights Southeast Asian flavours dressed with generous portions of freshly shaved Manjimup Winter Black Truffle from Western Australia.

Highlights include the Market Garden Greens (S$50++) with pan-seared foie gras, wild honey ice cream and blue cheese, alongside Seared Jeju Abalone (S$55++), and Grilled Westholme Wagyu Beef Short Loin (S$68++). For dessert, get on a tour to the Truffle Floating Island (S$28++) of sunflower seed praline anglaise and sunflower crisps.

The Spot is located at 5 Straits View #01-26/27 East Tower, Marina One Show Gallery, Singapore 018935. +65 9835 9972. Open daily 11.30am – 10.30pm.

Jetset Around the World with CIN CIN’s New Gin Flights

Miss travelling? CIN CIN has six new gin flights curated from different countries to honour their land of origin. Each flight comes with a 20ml tasting portion of each of the three gins. Go Nordic with the Finland Flight ($42++) comprising Kyrö Gin, Tenu Gin, and the award-winning Arctic Blue Gin, or visit la République Française with the France Flight ($42++) that includes Sorgin, distilled from Sauvignon Blanc grapes.

Rediscover our little red dot with the Singapore Flight ($38++); other journeys include the Canada Flight ($38++), England Flight ($42++), and India Flight ($38++).

CIN CIN is located 100 Peck Seah St, #01-02 Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore 079333. +65 6385 2604. Open Mon-Fri 5pm – 10pm, Sat 3pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

CATFISH introduces Seafood Shack Sundays

End your week right with Catfish’s new Sunday Seafood Shack brunch. Look forward to an American ‘shack-style’ menu with classics like the crisp beer battered leatherjacket Fish & Chips ($28++), a juicy Catfish Lobster Roll ($28++), and the Spicy Fish Taco ($12++).

Wash it all down with one of their tropical cocktails like the rum-based Watermelon Cooler ($18) with coconut juice or better yet, spoil yourself with a two-hour sesh of free-flow prosecco, wines, and beer with the Bottomless Package ($78++).

Catfish is located at 5 Gemmill Ln, #01-01, Singapore 069261. +65 6226 1395. Open Mon-Fri 12pm – 3pm, 5pm – 10.30pm, Sat 6 – 10.30pm, Sun 12pm – 3pm, 5pm – 10.30pm.

ALSO READ: Best sandwiches in Singapore: Where to get stuffed stacks from smoky pastrami to gooey grilled cheese

Healthy Breakfast Smoothies by Amazing Graze x Fruce

Founded on the belief that should empower and enable joy, granola and nut butter brand Amazing’ Graze unveils their newest collaboration with popular homegrown beverage brand Fruce.

Try the Avo-Cocoa Hazelnut ($7), which fuses Fruce’s Avocado Coconut and Amazing Graze’s Hazelnut Blackforest Granola. Peanut butter lovers can opt for the Peanut Butter Swirl ($6.7), featuring a Nagoya Coffee base with smooth peanut butter.

The Superfood Sesame Almond ($7) pairs the same Nagoya Coffee base with Amazing Graze’s Black Sesame Almond Butter.

Grab these smoothies at Fruce stores islandwise or order them on Grabfood.

Affordable Spanish Style Tapas at Miss Fitz

In a departure from its sharing-style Mediterranean dishes, Miss Fitz has launched a selection of bite-sized tapas at affordable prices ranging from $5 to $8 in the evenings. Expect plates like Crispy Falafel with mint and garlic yogurt, a curd salmon topped Spanish Montadito, and Chicken Pate En Croute with apricot mustard.

The best part? All tapas are priced at $3 from 3pm to 6pm daily while Tuesdays see tapas go for $3 all day. Dial up happy hour here with their colour array of refreshing cocktails such as the signature Miss Fitz G&T and The Rosa spritz.

Miss Fitz is located at 6 Marina Boulevard, #01-17 The Sail at Marina Bay, Singapore 018980. +65 8129 4617. Open daily 11am – 10.30pm.

ALSO READ: Just opened July 2021: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

This article was first published in City Nomads.