Do Singaporeans dress better when abroad? Taiwan hotel staff's observations on tourists spark discussion

A video of Taiwan hotel staff's observations on guests has sparked discussions on whether Singaporeans dress better while abroad.

In an Instagram clip posted on June 23 by Mark Lam, several employees at a hotel in Taipei said they can identify guests' nationalities within three seconds of meeting them.

"Singaporeans usually dress more formal. Malaysians are more casual," Mark said, adding that Singaporeans also have a habit of asking all their questions at once.

While tourists from Singapore mainly speak English and Mandarin, he noted that those from Malaysia often mix multiple languages in one sentence including English, Mandarin, Hokkien as well as Malay and Cantonese.

The video, which has garnered 993,000 views, sparked discussion amongst netizens on whether Singaporeans truly dress better when they are abroad.

One wrote: "Yes, Singaporeans on holiday will dress properly out of respect for the country."

Others commented that Singaporeans generally make a little more effort with their appearance when travelling.

Some netizens, however, disagreed with this sentiment, stating that Singaporeans choose comfort over fashion when they're on a flight.

Others also joked that Singaporeans are only well-dressed because they have a "Singapore uniform" — which comprises clothing from Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo.

In the video, the hotel staff also shared that they can easily identify South Korean tourists due to their "stylish outfits" and the attention they pay to their make-up.

American tourists, on the other hand, often carry large backpacks and look like they are about to go hiking, they observed.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com