This Singaporean films herself on dates, and naysayers can't stop her

When she started documenting her dates through TikTok videos a year ago, this Singaporean didn't think they'd go viral.

Today, some of Flynhellaswag's videos have racked up more than 100,000 views each. But with that visibility, a flood of criticism has followed.

"I think 90 per cent of the comments are negative," she told AsiaOne in an interview on Jan 30.

Netizens have mocked her looks, questioned her opinions on relationships and accused her of going on dates to get free meals. But the woman, who declined to reveal her name, age or occupation, said she has learned to tune it out.

"At the beginning, I looked at these comments. These days, I don't really bother about them," said the woman who goes by Call Me Jie Jie.

She also pointed out that these commenters are strangers.

"As a person, do you think it is right to criticise someone whom you know nothing about? How about yourself? Are you perfect?" she said.

"I'm just sharing my opinion of my dates. I'm not saying all local guys are bad. It's just my experience. The man may not be right for me, but he might be right for someone else."

Despite the backlash, she isn't fazed and doesn't plan to stop creating such content anytime soon.

"These people are just all talk. I feel like no matter how you are as a person, people will find something that they don't like about you. Most of them are just trolls, or they just cannot stand someone living a life that is not possible for them," she said.

Call Me Jie Jie has posted dating-related content for over a year, amassing more than 11,300 followers.

Before she began filming herself meeting potential suitors for a meal or drinks, she would verbally recount how her dates went in her TikTok videos.

But this changed after an acquaintance told her that if she had "nothing to show for it", no one would believe she had actually gone on these dates.

"What she said struck me as something that I could do, something different that could make viewers see something that is actually happening, rather than empty words," she said.

While dating apps are all the rage these days, Call Me Jie Jie revealed that for the past five years, she has engaged a dating agency to do the work for her.

"It's because I'm a very lazy person," she admitted with a laugh.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@flynhellaswag/video/7522469518476594450[/embed]

"I don't really like to have an ongoing conversation via text. I'm more direct — I like to meet up with the person straight away so we don't waste each other's time. If it doesn't go well, I don't think we should even be texting in the first place."

In her opinion, dating apps are not good for finding a long-term partner, and are better for "situationships", which are romantic or sexual relationships that lack clear labels and commitments.

Filming herself on dates

Some may wonder if any of her dates have expressed discomfort when she whips out her camera and tripod while they're spending time together.

"Several of them have asked what I was filming, some also questioned if they would appear in the video, or if our conversations would be recorded.

"I think it is quite common for people to be concerned about that. I just tell them that this vlog is for myself," she said, adding that she has never intended to show their faces in her videos.

To date, none of the men have complained about appearing in her TikTok videos.

Her most memorable date so far — which she has yet to post online — was one she had while on a trip to Taiwan at the end of 2025.

She was visiting a Taoist temple with a hostel mate who had brought along a date, leaving her feeling like a "light bulb". Just as she was about to leave, she bumped into a handsome stranger. After striking up a conversation with him, she learned that he had just buried his cat and was looking for a place to eat.

"To me, it felt like fate," she said.

They spent the evening visiting several sightseeing spots and a night market. As it grew late and her hostel was far away, the man offered to let her stay the night in his house. He even cooked breakfast for her and accompanied her to buy contact lens solution, sunscreen, and make-up remover.

Although the man told her he had a spare room she could use, she later realised he had given her his bedroom and slept in the living room.

After that night, the pair met a few more times. Upon her return to Singapore, however, they gradually stopped talking.

"He enjoys his freedom," she explained. "But that was my best date so far. I have never met a guy who is such a gentleman."

However, not all her experiences have been positive.

"One guy had asked me if I was a virgin," she recounted, adding that several men also asked her very personal questions that she was not comfortable answering.

Others got touchy and "expected more" after paying for her meal.

On one date arranged by her dating agency, a man attempted to hold her hand 90 minutes into the date and repeatedly invaded her personal space. When she tried to leave, he insisted on sending her home and pressed her for her address.

"I didn't like it. He was very pushy," she said.

Despite these unpleasant encounters, Call Me Jie Jie isn't deterred from going on more dates.

"Life is short. You'll never know, you could meet someone you can be good friends with too," she told AsiaOne.

"Dating allows one to experience another perspective and viewpoint in life. In life, it is good to meet different people. I don't want to limit myself when there are good things out there."

She's not looking for 'the one'

Despite having gone on more than a hundred dates and progressing past the first date with several men, Call Me Jie Jie has never been in a serious relationship.

When asked what traits she wants in a partner, she answered with a laugh: "Obviously — tall, handsome and rich."

Banter aside, she shared that she is looking for someone who is pleasant-looking, has a sense of humour, can cook, is loyal, open-minded, and generous.

But she is not in a rush to find 'The One'.

"We are in the year 2026. There is no need to settle down, that is what I honestly feel. If I cannot find someone suitable, then forget about it. I've already lived so many years on my own," she said.

Call Me Jie Jie believes modern dating has become harder because people are "flaky" and constantly looking for better options.

"There is no accountability, and there are so many options out there. So I believe a lot of guys are also looking for other, better options. They are not just dating one person," she pointed out.

After meeting so many men, she has come to the conclusion that it is hard to find someone who is genuine and consistent.

Another reason she's still single is her own personality and preferences, she explained, saying: "I like freedom, I'm a very free-spirited person".

Despite thinking it would be difficult to settle down with someone, Call Me Jie Jie isn't closed off to the idea.

But for now, she is content with her current dating arrangements and pressing the record button.

[[nid:729340]]

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

melissateo@asiaone.com