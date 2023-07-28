This Singaporean digital nomad couple spent 5 weeks in South Korea, here are their tips for travellers

If you're eyeing South Korea as a potential travel destination, this collection of tips should be to your benefit.

JS and Marilyn, a Singaporean digital nomad couple, were recently in the country for a five-week stay.

During their time there, they picked up a few tips and tricks that can help travellers better navigate and experience South Korea.

Over a week ago, the couple posted a collection of these tips on TikTok.

The first tip provided by the couple, who goes by Shrugmyshoulder on TikTok, is to get the T-Money Card when you arrive at Incheon International Airport.

This is the equivalent of our EZ-link fare card and is essential for travel on public transport in South Korea.

Be wary not to make the same mistake that they made by purchasing a single trip card instead.

So keep those eyes open for vending machines selling the T-Money Card when at the airport.

Travellers should also note that "telcos [plans] are pretty expensive" in South Korea.

Shrugmyshoulder mentioned that an unlimited data SIM card would set one back US$30 (S$39.96).

Thankfully, Wi-Fi is readily available in most cafes and shopping malls.

However, according to Shrugmyshoulder, the Wi-Fi on trains isn't as reliable, forcing users to reconnect every 30 minutes or so. As such, be sure to account for that when you travel to South Korea.

Sticking to the topic of transportation in the country, Shrugmyshoulder shared that they did not need to take a cab at all during their time there.

The couple highly recommends using the public transport system, which they found to be reliable and relatively cheap at roughly 1,250 Korean Won ($1.30) per ride.

In the comments section, many netizens were keen to tap into their South Korean travel experience and knowledge.

One TikTok user asked: "Do I need to know how to speak Korean? Or can I speak English?"

The couple replied that they only knew how to say "thank you" in Korean and got by just fine.

Others asked for recommendations on accommodation options.

In a separate TikTok video, Shrugmyshoulder suggested potential travellers should avoid travelling between June and August.

"It is either humid and hot, or cold and rainy," they shared.

An international love story

The couple met while working in New York City.

Now, they split their time between Singapore and travelling to different parts of the world while working remotely.

On top of creating video content on social media, they also run a travel blog, which includes reviews of hotels and airport lounges around the world.

