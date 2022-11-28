Seoul good: Singapore blogger shares $350 round-trip plane experience, gets blown away by legroom and hot meals

In Singapore, good things must share especially when it comes to all things Korean.

Besides the pop culture and food, Singaporeans are obsessed with South Korea — making it one of the top vacation spots for most.

So what if we told you that you can now fly to and back from Seoul for prices starting from $350? Too good to be true? We don't think so.

Flying round-trip from Singapore to Seoul, local food and travel blogger Luvthecalories shared her experience with Air Premia which cost $350.

In a TikTok clip uploaded on Nov 14, she detailed the perks that travellers can enjoy on the budget hybrid carrier.

Besides providing full-fledged airline services like a 23kg luggage allowance, the Air Premia flight also promises to offer a "bigger than normal" legroom (35 inches compared to Singapore Airlines' 32 inches) for economy passengers.

If that doesn't make you feel ready for a vacation, then you may be once you relax on the adjustable headrest which was highlighted by Luvthecalories for cradling her head in place as she snoozed during her flight.

Plus, she had no hunger pangs to contend with as hot meals and drinks are provided.

While onboard, Luvthecalories managed to try two dishes — one being penne in tomato sauce with potato salad and the other, beef porridge with chicken salad.

Digging into her scrumptious meal, she also managed to check out their inflight entertainment system.

Now fans of K-dramas and movies can enjoy their favourite series in the air as a huge media library is readily available. Most of the shows are screened in the original Korean audio together with English subs, she added.

https://www.tiktok.com/@luvthecalories/video/7165850572724194561?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

It's hard to imagine enjoying all this privileges at this affordable price, but according to their website, Air Premia aims to keep their fares competitive — promising to be at least 20 per cent cheaper than other full-service carriers.

ALSO READ: $7.93 for a Singapore Airlines Suites Class experience? Travel influencer's video blows netizens away

Air Premia was founded in 2017 by former Jeju Air President, Kim Jong-Chul and flies out of Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Besides South Korea, the airline also flies medium- and long-haul routes to North America, Europe and Oceania, with Tokyo slated to be their latest destination beginning in late December.

Despite Air Premia going places, it appears they are still relatively unknown to netizens.

A quick peek at the comments section of Luvthecalories' TikTok clip revealed that there were quite a few people who haven't heard of Air Premia.

Despite being set up in 2017, many netizens were still not aware of Air Premia in the comments. Screengrab/TikTok/luvthecalories

Those familiar with the airline though only had good things to say with one hailing it as "supreme".

Those who have tried Air Premia only had good things to say with one hailing the carrier as "supreme". Screengrab/TikTok/luvthecalories

ALSO READ: $17 in-flight laksa and bringing your own pillow - Man gives tips for surviving 13-hour budget flight to Berlin

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.