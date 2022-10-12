Singaporean zillennial shares how her first health check-up led to early thyroid cancer diagnosis in viral TikTok clip

TikTok is the realm of fun mindless videos, so it’s refreshing to see someone bare their soul for a noteworthy cause.

Zillennial Claire uploaded a video in which she implores audiences to go for their annual health check-up. This was framed by the twenty-something in light of her recent thyroid cancer diagnosis.

And it seems that her heartfelt message have been well-received. The vlog video, which was uploaded just yesterday (Oct 11), has already been viewed over 40k times.

In the now-viral clip, the health-conscious Claire, who goes by the handle comfygalclaire, stressed the importance of her first health check-up which led to an early diagnosis of papillary thyroid cancer.

She brings us all on her personal journey in which a suspicious nodule, measuring just under 2cm, was detected in her neck after her routine ultrasound screening. Claire, who doesn’t smoke or drink, was advised to follow up with a specialist to find out if it was benign.

While she did go for her follow-up in the end, Claire confesses that she was initially reluctant as it didn’t feel like a “big deal” to her. Little did she know that her biopsy would lead to the life-changing discovery of her cancer.

Having received her diagnosis a month back, Claire, like any hardworking Singaporean student, has plunged herself in doing some homework about her condition.

Donning her PSA hat, she was quick to highlight vital facts about thyroid cancer – how it commonly affects more women than men (3:1 ratio) and particularly young woman, is the most common form of thyroid cancer out there and that early detection ensures better chances of recovery.

In addition, Claire did also share that she was also “passionate about this now given her own family history”.

The brave girl signed off by revealing that she is actually in the hospital, awaiting to go under the knife to remove her entire thyroid gland, before urging anyone who has been putting off annual health check-up to do so.

And it seems that her message of hope has been well-received by audiences. In the comment section, many users were quick to seek Claire’s advice on where to go for their health check-ups while flooding her with well wishes.

This is not the first time that Claire has come out to speak about her personal health issues, with her uploading an earlier video drawing attention to the importance of mental health.

