Singaporeans serve up $3,000 chicken chop, $750 chicken rice on Carousell after news of Malaysia halting poultry exports

More than half a year has passed since the 'Sgcickenrice' saga of 2021, but a literal chicken controversy looks set to spill over this year in the wake of Malaysia's announcement to halt all exports of the poultry to Singapore from June 1.

There is currently no restriction on the amount of chicken one can buy, and supermarkets such as Fairprice has said it still has a four-month stockpile of frozen chicken.

However, that hasn't stopped some enterprising entities on Carousell to think up of ways to cash in on the fowl situation, or simply to take the mickey out of it.

A search for 'chicken' on the online marketplace throws up chicken in all forms — both cooked and raw — for sale.

While there appear to be legit listings offering chicken satay, cooked food, and the like, a handful of others, however, appear to just be trollin'.

One user listed 'Sp Chicken Chop' for $3,000, along with the caption, "Rare!! One of the last of its kind!!"

And in case one still isn't aware that it's just for jokes, the meet-up locations for the transaction are at Tekong Ferry Terminal and Changi Prison.

Other users on the other hand, are upselling their untouched chicken rice meals, including a $750 'Roasted chicken rice meal' and better yet, $999 "BNIB Chicken Rice" — BNIB being internet speak for "brand new in bag".

We spied raw "Authentic chicken" for sale as well at a scorching price of $1,999 for a two-kilo bird, with the seller promising "x100 refund if found fake".

Another listed "Kampong chicken" at a slightly more reasonable price of $500.

While we're sure they would be made available to any ready buyers on request, we don't think there will be.

Poultry sellers told The Straits Times that Singaporeans can expect a hike of 10 to 30 per cent for raw chicken once the export halt takes effect.

Fears of a chicken shortage also saw supermarket shelves cleared of fresh chicken on Wednesday morning (May 25), media outlets reported, with some customers reportedly buying hundreds of dollars of the meat at a go.

Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan has however urged people to refrain from panic buying, stating that there is still an adequate supply of chicken in Singapore.

