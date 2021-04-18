SingapoRediscovers vouchers: 16 best things to do based on your 16Personalities

Just a while more before your SingapoRediscovers vouchers expire on June 30. Here are the best ways to spend your SRVs ASAP, depending on whether you’re an ENSP, INTP, ISFJ or ESTJ.

Not sure how to best use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV)? Read on to find out how to find an activity that best suits your personality!

Star signs, DISC, Myers-Briggs, enneagram and alignment tests — labels get such a bad connotation. Perhaps it’s because we think generalisation is what people do when they simply don’t want to make the effort to get to know you. Or maybe it’s something you display like a “hello, I’m______” sticker because you’re (a) lazy or (b) afraid to let others get to know you.

Still, whatever your feelings about these labels are, you can’t quite deny the benefits that they bring to society. They help put our personalities into words and give us an inkling of why we behave the way we do and value certain things over others. Of course, that’s not the only thing guiding our behaviours — our environment, experiences and individual goals all form the framework with which we build our identities.

16Personalities is one popular questionnaire available online, backed by the Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator. Whether you’re an ENSP, INTP, ISFJ or any of the other 13 personalities, here are the best activities suited for you!

Ready? Let’s go!

Best activities to spend your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on based on your 16Personalities type:

PHOTO: 16Personalities

Architect (INTJ)

“Imaginative and strategic thinkers, with a plan for everything.”

Best SRV Activity: The Battlebox Tour: A Story of Strategy and Surrender

Ever wondered how you would have done things differently if you were in World War II’s secret underground command centre back in the day? Put yourself in the shoes of our colonial rulers in The Battlebox Tour: A Story of Strategy and Surrender and be engaged by gripping tales from 9 metres underground, in the heart of Fort Canning Hill.

Tickets for Battlebox start from $20.

Logician (INTP)

“Innovative inventors with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.”

Best SRV Activity: Gin, Tonic & the Empire Tour

Thirst, you said? Well, Gin, Tonic & the Empire Tour will do just the trick! Not only will you find out more about Brass Lion Distillery’s gin distilling process and how their signature Singapore Dry Gin came out, but you’ll get to learn about gin’s origin story as well (hint: it goes wayyy back to World War I!). The tour will end on a high with a tasting flight of three gins — yum.

Tickets for Gin, Tonic & the Empire Tour start from $60.

Commander (ENTJ)

“Bold, imaginative and strong-willed leaders, always finding a way — or making one.”

Best SRV Activity: Nerf Action Xperience

Perfect for both young and old is the mission-centric Nerf Action Xperience. Assemble your fam or a bunch of your best mates for a day of hero-like activities! Spend the day conquering obstacles — from great heights and rocky terrains in their Nerf-style physical play to shooting zombies! Either way, you’re sure to have a blast.

Tickets for Nerf Action Xperience start from $39. Psst! Get your tickets through Klook for exclusive skip-the-line access plus and 10 per cent off selected Nerfax merchandise!

Debater (ENTP)

“Smart and curious thinkers who cannot resist an intellectual challenge.”

Best SRV Activity: Chinatown Murders – Outdoor Escape Room Game Tour

Time to get your smarts on with Chinatown Murders – Outdoor Escape Room Game Tour. The scene is set: there’s a serial killer on the loose and the residents of Chinatown need your help! Together with fellow puzzle-solving enthusiasts and your game master, you’ll be thrown into various curious scenarios where you’ll get to meet at least four other characters and ultimately, save the citizens of Townsville.

Tickets for Chinatown Murders start from $50.

PHOTO: 16 Personalities

Advocate (INFJ)

“Quiet and mystical, yet very inspiring and tireless idealists.”

Best SRV Activity: Art Science Museum

Go solo or come with a pal — either way, you’ll enjoy the latest exhibitions that the Art Science Museum have to offer. Create your very own Star Wars character, walk through a magical digital interactive installation, learn how the plastic waste crisis is affecting the natural environment, and rediscover Singapore through the lens of four artists in a vibrant collection of photographs.

Tickets for the Art Science Museum start from $16.

Mediator (INFP)

“Poetic, kind and altruistic people, always eager to help a good cause.”

Best SRV Activity: Donate!

There are a ton of things we can do with our SRVs, but none more meaningful than giving them to others in need. Options include gifting migrant workers with Singapore Flyer tickets, providing children from low-income families with Science Centre tickets, offering youths from Boys’ Town the opportunity to visit Universal Studios Singapore as well as purchasing Singapore Zoo admission tickets for St. Andrew’s Autism Centre.

Protagonist (ENFJ)

“Charismatic and inspiring leaders, able to mesmerise their listeners.”

Best SRV Activity: City Lights & Sunset Dinner Cruise

There’s nothing we love more than a good conversation over dinner. Better yet, a dinner with a view. Treat your loved ones (dogs included!) to the City Lights & Sunset Dinner Cruise onboard the Royal Albatross, a four-masted 22-sail superyacht! With delicious food, a bottomless supply of soft drinks and a killer sunset — coupled with your stories — it’s sure to be an experience like no other!

Tickets for the City Lights & Sunset Dinner Cruise start from $125.

Campaigner (ENFP)

“Enthusiastic, creative and sociable free spirits, who can always find a reason to smile.”

Best SRV Activity: Kayak, Stand Up Paddleboard, Banana Boat and Donut at Ola Beach Club

All my fellow ENFPs, where you at! I’m about to make a sweeping statement, but I’m pretty sure there’s nothing we love more than sunshine, the beach and a free-and-easy day of fun.

Thus: Ola Beach Club. Here you can choose between kayaking, stand up paddle-boarding, or an exhilarating banana boat or donut ride with your friends. End it all with any one of their signature cocktails et voila! Your perfect Saturday sorted.

Tickets for Kayak, Stand Up Paddleboard, Banana Boat and Donut at Ola Beach Club start from $22.50.

PHOTO: 16 Personalities

Logistician (ISTJ)

“Practical and fact-minded individuals, whose reliability cannot be doubted.”

Best SRV Activity: Creepy Tales of Singapore

Challenge yourself with Creepy Tales of Singapore, an engaging yet educational tour that is dubbed “not for the faint of heart”. Expect candles, ghost detecting devices, mausoleums, Japanese laboratories and even a World War II battlefield.

Like what Rod Serling used to say at the start of every episode of The Twilight Zone, “you are about to enter another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination.” Not convinced? Well, I guess you’ll just have to find out for yourself!

Tickets for Creepy Tales of Singapore start from $105.

Defender (ISFJ)

“Very dedicated and warm protectors, always ready to defend their loved ones.”

Best SRV Activity: Kampong Lorong Buangkok Tour Experience

Tired of the concrete jungle and longing for the good ol’ days? Take a trip down memory lane with your kids via the Kampong Lorong Buangkok Tour Experience.

Here, you’ll get to step into an authentic kampong home, hear nostalgic stories of the past and delight in the simple pleasures in life (homemade ice lollies!) — all in the last remaining kampong in Singapore.

Tickets for the Kampong Lorong Buangkok Tour Experience start from $50.

Executive (ESTJ)

“Excellent administrators, unsurpassed at managing things — or people.”

Best SRV Activity: Boeing 737 Flight Experiences

Test your management skills with Boeing 737 Flight Experiences. Choose between four different difficulty levels starting from a beginner-friendly introduction to a difficult landing in adverse weather conditions.

With help from a commercial pilot, you’ll get a full-fledged taste of what it’s like commanding a commercial jet airliner.

Tickets for Boeing 737 Flight Experiences start from $175.

Consul (ESFJ)

“Extraordinarily caring, social and popular people, always eager to help.”

Best SRV Activity: ASEAN Bites By Bike

Treat your body to three hours of exercise and snacking with ASEAN Bites By Bike. Cycle to lesser-known parts of the island for unique but delicious treats — places include Peninsula Plaza, Waterloo Street, as well as Golden Mile Complex.

The best part? You get to support smaller stores and eat in peace because you’re sure to burn all those calories away on your ride!

Tickets for ASEAN Bites By Bike start from $100.

PHOTO: 16 Personalities

Virtuoso (ISTP)

“Bold and practical experimenters, masters of all kinds of tools.”

Best SRV Activity: Fever’s Kayak FishingTours

Round up your fellow virtuosos for four hours of fishin’ good fun! With Fever’s Kayak FishingTours, you’ll not only be able to learn a new skill but also tour the seas of Singapore by a specialised leg-powered Hobie kayak.

Wanna capture that special moment when you score your first catch? No problem — the fishing guides are trained to take professional shots fit for your ‘gram.

Tickets for Fever’s Kayak Fishing Tours start from $129.

Adventurer (ISFP)

“Flexible and charming artists, always ready to explore and experience something new.”

Best SRV Activity: Rediscover Singapore and Southern Island

If I had asked you back in 2019 what you’ll be doing in May of 2021, you would have probably said something like trekking through the Annapurna range to Tilicho Lake… amirite? While glacier plateaus and lakes surrounded by mountains we have not, what we do have is a bunch of islands — #didyouknow Singapore is made up of a whopping 64 islands? Hop through three of them and rediscover Singapore and the Southern Islands .

Tickets for Rediscover Singapore and Southern Island start from $100.

Entrepreneur (ESTP)

“Smart, energetic and very perceptive people, who truly enjoy living on the edge.”

Best SRV Activity: AJ Hackett’s Sentosa Bungy Jump

Leap off the edge and fall 47 meters down sans sharks with AJ Hackett’s Sentosa Bungy Jump. Expect two and a half seconds of free fall — and if you’re lucky, a short dip in their pool. Boasting views of Siloso Beach and in-house video-editing service, you’ll be able to share this Mission Impossible experience with your loved ones almost immediately (soundtrack may be included)!

Tickets for AJ Hackett’s Sentosa Bungy Jump start from S$69.

Entertainer (ESFP)

“Spontaneous, energetic and enthusiastic people — life is never boring around them.”

Best SRV Activity: Splat Paint House

Dress for a mess when you come to Splat Paint House for an afternoon of art jamming. Don’t worry about perfection when you’re here. Simply channel your inner Jackson Pollock and have fun expressing all that spontaneous energy on your canvas — and who knows, you just might produce a masterpiece.

Tickets for Splat Paint House start from $43.

Rediscover Singapore, rediscover yourself

PHOTO: Pexels

Now that you’ve got some ideas on ways to use your SRVs, whether for good or pleasure — let us know whether you agree or disagree with the recommended activity for your personality type. Don’t forget to share this with your friends and loved ones too!

