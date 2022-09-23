Singapore's first Delifrance outlet to close, netizens recall the good and bad

Before the surge of cafes and bakeries took the island by storm, Singaporeans once associated croissants and coffee with Delifrance alone.

Shocking, but true.

The boulangerie opened Singapore's first outlet at Clifford Centre in 1985. However, after 37 years of operations, the outlet will be shutting its doors at the end of the month.

On Tuesday (Sept 20), Delifrance Singapore made the announcement on Facebook.

The Clifford Centre outlet is an institution not just because of its status as Singapore's first Delifrance but it is also the franchise's first Asian touchpoint beyond European borders.

Hence, the announcement's sombre tone is to be expected.

"Unfortunately, some things must come to an end, and it saddens us to announce that the outlet's final day of operations is 30 Sept 2022," the caption read.

There are also some deals going on if you're to pop by one last time and have some pastries and a cuppa.

Needless to say, netizens were reminiscing about their time spent at the outlet in the comments section.

"I used to eat their breakfast. Croissant [and] coffee. I wonder why they went out of business," one Facebook user commented.

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Facebook

It wasn't all rainbows and unicorns though. A netizen mentioned how "overpriced" Delifrance is and there is "nothing special" about the franchise.

Other Facebook users felt this closure was coming, given the supposed drop in standards over the years.

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Facebook

PHOTOS: Screengrab from HardwareZone

If you're craving flaky French pastries (and a trip down memory lane), there's still time to head down to Clifford Centre.

Address: 24 Raffles Place, Clifford Centre, #02-19, Singapore 048621

Opening hours: Weekdays 8am to 3pm, closed on weekends

ALSO READ: Cafe Forty Hands waves farewell as both outlets set to close down

amierul@asiaone.com