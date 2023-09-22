Singapore's Raffles Hotel and Capella make the cut on the inaugural World's 50 Best Hotels list

Singapore is home to some of the world's best bars and restaurants.

And now the Lion City has joined the ranks of the World's 50 Best Hotels.

This inaugural list, released on Tuesday (Sept 19), is compiled by the same company responsible for the 50 Best brand, which is renowned for its annual award lists recognising the world's 50 best bars and restaurants.

The rankings are based on anonymous votes from a panel of travel industry experts, ranging from journalists, luxury travellers to hoteliers.

Voters are required to consider all aspects, from their check-in and check-out experiences to the rooms to the hotel's restaurants and bars.



The storied Raffles Singapore ranks 17th on the list while Capella Singapore comfortably sits at the 28th spot.

In case you were wondering, Passalacqua, the hotel on Italy's Lake Como, takes the coveted first place on the list.

Two Asia-based hotels took the second and third positions, Rosewood Hong Kong and Four Seasons Bangkok respectively.

The Grand Old Dame

Raffles Singapore needs no introduction to locals and travellers alike, with famous names like Michael Jackson, Liz Taylor and Charlie Chaplin having graced its historic hallways.

It's also famous for the Long Bar, which is where the iconic Singapore Sling was invented.

The hotel took to Instagram to commemorate its achievement, expressing gratitude for reaching this milestone.

In the caption, the managing director of Raffles Singapore, Christian Westbeld, also mentioned that they are "humbled and excited to have found a place among this esteemed collection of outstanding and beyond the everyday luxury hospitality destinations".

"We are also honoured to not only be flying the Raffles brand flag high but also proudly representing Singapore on a global stage," he added.

In the comments section, netizens congratulated the hotel for its win.

One guest even reminisced about his visit to the hotel in 1981 with his wife for their honeymoon.

Capella Singapore

This luxurious resort is the answer to a holiday within Singapore. Located in Sentosa, Capella offers respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The hotel is outfitted within a colonial bungalow, and boasts 112 rooms, suites and villas.

Moreover, it's also home to a five-star spa and a gorgeous pool area, with the ocean as its picturesque backdrop.

Capella Singapore also expressed its joy in snagging a spot on the prestigious list.

"This affirmation from well-travelled experts within the hotel and travel industry is testament to the memorable stay experiences and exceptional service that we continuously strive to provide to all our guests," the caption read.

Netizens also commended the hotel for its win.

That also includes previous guests, who have experienced the splendour of the hotel.

