Staycations in Singapore: The best hotel and spots for vacationing at home

The mad rush of a weekend trip to Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur might possibly be cheaper, but sometimes, it's easier to retreat into a lovely hotel room for a day and just forget the world. How about a reset with the best staycation spots in Singapore? We are talking about immersing ourselves in nature, island getaways, and some pampering and indulgence - because you deserve it.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Furkids are a part of the family too, so here's one staycation for the ultimate FurKid Retreat at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.

Spend a night in the pet-friendly rooms that open to an expansive outdoor area, where you can start your playful adventures amidst the lush surroundings. Here, your furkids get their own pet bed and bowl with a Pet Amenity Basket, courtesy of Silversky.

The best part is that you'll never have to leave them behind at mealtimes as breakfast and dinner are served at the pet-friendly alfresco area of Kwee Zeen. All furkids, from dogs and cats to rabbits, are welcome.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa is located at 2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, Singapore 099891, p.+65 6708 8310. FurKid Retreat from $578++ per night for one FurKid; terms and conditions apply.

InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay

The InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay combines luxury with the comforts of home - to be precise, a sophisticated waterfront home.

Featuring a host of thoughtful amenities that are functional and practical without being extravagant, think of this place as a chic condominium rather than a hotel. You won't want to miss out on the Club InterContinental experience, where you can pretty much get breakfast, afternoon tea, and cocktails and canapes in the evening.

Other highlights include the first-floor Publico restaurant, a cosy which dishes out excellent pizzas and pastas, as well as the fine-dining modern Lebanese restaurant, UMMI Beirut that serves authentic Lebanese dishes with contemporary sensibilities. Some current offers include enjoying up to 25 per cent off when you book a weekend stay, or Publico's Spaghetti & Spritz worskhop, a no-frills, interactive pasta-making experience.

InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay is located at 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909. Rates start from $370 per night.

Pullman Singapore Orchard

Shaking things up in Singapore's prime shopping belt, Pullman Hotel has taken over the space previously occupied by Grand Park Orchard hotel in Orchard.

Guests can enjoy contactless check-in into this 326-room hotel via a mobile app and with digital room keys. From its classic rooms to its presidential suites, the fully automated rooms are inspired by the fashion powerhouses surrounding the hotel.

Bringing more social spaces to Orchard Road, level four sees Eden Restaurant for Asian flavours with a modern twist, Atelier Lounge for coffee and cocktails. The P.S.O. Beach Club features cosy cabanas and a swim-up pool bar.

Pullman Singapore Orchard is located at 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857, p+65 6603 8888. Rates start from $380 per might.

Fairmont Singapore

Your city getaway gets an upgrade with Fairmont Singapore's Upsized Staycation Offer.

Families will love the spacious rooms that open up to dazzling views of the city and the sumptuous breakfast (for two adults and up to two children) to start the day. And thanks to the $100 dining credits that come with the offer, feel free to explore the hotel's range of restaurants and bars.

You can also spoil yourself with a Gold room or suite and indulge in a suite of curated experiences. The Good As Gold comes with breakfast at Fairmont Gold Lounge and exclusive access to wine tasting, spa and massage, cocktail making and more.

Fairmont Singapore is located at 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560. Upsized Staycation Offer and Good As Gold are available for stays until Dec 31, 2023; terms and conditions apply.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Retreat into the tranquillity of Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel along Orchard Road with the Iconic City Getaway package.

Kick back with a delightful afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge or dip in the pool. Even the spacious rooms and suites are primed for your binge-watching and entertainment with a smart TV featuring the HBO Max app.

If you are planning to visit with your family, make sure to check out the Family Getaway package, which gives you 50per cent savings on the second room.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is located at 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6735 5800. Iconic City Getaway and Family Getaway packages are available for stays until Dec 31, 2023; terms and conditions apply.

Garden Pods @ Gardens by the Bay

President's Design Award winner LAUD Architects repurposed containers into four eco-friendly duplex suites for a serene garden escape without leaving the city.

Lined with photovoltaic panels to harness solar energy, these pods keep carbon and waste footprints to the minimum, while its modern and elegant interior keeps comfort and style to the maximum.

Step out onto the private patio, and you'll get unparalleled views of the city and the beautiful gardens - best of both worlds.

Garden Pods @ Gardens by the Bay is located at Serene Garden Meadow car park entrance, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore 018953, p.+65 6665 7500. Rates start from $500 per night.

Citadines Rochor Singapore

Located in the culturally vibrant enclave of Little India, Citadines Rochor makes for the perfect "tourist at home" experience.

Explore the ins and outs of Little India, traverse the spice markets and visit the Indian Heritage Centre to learn more about the precinct.

Cool off with a dip in the pool and watch the area light up as you take in the night views in your comfortable room. And if you decide to cook with the spices you bought, a shared and fully-equipped kitchen is available at the lobby level to complete the experience.

Citadines Rochor Singapore is located at 2 Serangoon Rd, #02-08, Singapore 218227, p.+65 6329 2288. Rates start from $250 per night. Sign up as an ASR member to enjoy discounts and earn points with your stay.

Voco Orchard Singapore

Singapore is an essential stopover for many migratory birds escaping winter, receiving many rare migratory birds to our garden city.

Paying homage to their mascots, the finch, the owl, and the flamingo, voco Orchard Singapore launches a limited-time Find Your Flock package that lets you engage in the mindful activity of birdwatching.

From voco-branded binoculars to eco-friendly bird seeds, even kid-friendly binoculars on request, voco invites you to connect with nature; they even include early check-in and a complimentary breakfast to get your day going.

Voco Orchard Singapore is located at 581 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238883, p.+65 6737 2233. The Find Your Flock package is open for booking until Oct 15, 2023 and stays until Oct 31, 2023; terms and conditions apply. Rates start from $300.

The St. Regis Singapore

The St. Regis brand is practically hotel royalty, its understated beauty apparent throughout the 299 rooms and suites at this exquisite property.

Think customised furniture, lush fabrics, and every conceivable amenity to ensure yourself a comfy stay. Their signature Butler Service - including packing and unpacking, as well as hot beverage service - is offered to all guests as they anticipate your individual preferences.

You can also find over 70 rare artworks by celebrated artists like Georgette Chen, Marc Chagall, and the Picasso. When hunger strikes, savour delicious epicurean experiences at award-winning Chinese restaurant Yan Ting and tipples at the exquisite Astor Bar.

Oh, and when's the last time you went to admire the flora at the nearby Singapore Botanic Gardens?

The St. Regis Singapore is located at 29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911, p. +65 6506 6888. Rates start from $620 per night.

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

A staycation in Sentosa might just be the best kind.

Nestled within the idyllic Sentosa Cove - where many of the island's best dining spots are located - is W Singapore, a trendy hotel where the rooms are massive and vivid with style.

All stays come with daily continental breakfast at the kitchen table, and you can also dine at SKIRT, reputed to be one of the best steakhouses in the city. At the lobby, the sophisticated WOOBAR sets the scene for smooth grooves and inventive cocktails, while the gargantuan WET Pool means you can lounge away all day and night.

The ultimate cherry on the cake? With AWAY Spa's treatments, you'll wonder if you actually are in Singapore, or in the tropics far away.

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove is located at 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 1800 325 2525. Rates start from $500 per night.

Gardenasia Farmstay Villas

This hidden gem nestled within the heart of the Kranji is a stone's throw away from a host of farm and nature activities.

Escape into the black-and-white colonial houses of yesteryears while immersing in unique farm experiences at the nearby Bollywood Farms and Hay Dairies Goat Farm.

Hike through the verdant Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Kranji Reservoir Park or appreciate peace at the Kranji War Memorial.

Each of the 50 sqm villas boast a distinct and elegant interior, the perfect place to wind down for the night. The wholesome retreat even comes with a farm-to-table breakfast for two served at Bistro by Gardenasia.

Gardenasia Farmstay Villa is located at 240 Neo Tiew Cres, Singapore 718898, p.+65 6898 9111. Villas are priced from $360++ per night, inclusive of breakfast for two at the Bistro by Gardenasia.

Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island

If slow travel and relaxing in nature is your ideal escape, then Tiny Houses on Lazarus Island are a dream come true for you.

Just 20 minutes away by ferry, these eco-friendly tiny houses offer a tranquil island getaway without the need for passports and annoying check-in lines. Explore the lush island on foot or bicycle and swim in the lagoon's clear waters.

BBQ your dinner under the stars and let the sounds of nature soothe you to sleep. With the tiny houses built and operated for sustainability - think solar power, food composting, and recycled materials, you can rest easy in eco-luxury.

Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island is located at 11A Pulau Seringat, Singapore 099556, p.+65 8043 4103. Tiny Houses are priced from $280++ per night (Sun-Thu) and $320++ (Fri- Sat).

