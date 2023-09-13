Singapore's trusted pet hotels and boarding services for furry friends

Singaporeans have long held a deep affection for their pets, often considering them as cherished family members. For pet owners or those aspiring to be "pawrents," the well-being and happiness of their furry companions are of paramount importance.

This article serves as a guide for both seasoned and future pawrents, offering insights into not only the most trusted pet hotels and boarding services in Singapore but also the essential pet ownership regulations that every responsible pet owner should be aware of.

Pet ownership rules to keep an eye on

Are you considering bringing a furry friend into your life? If so, you'll want to know the ins and outs of Singapore's pet ownership rules. These rules are designed to ensure the safety, welfare, and harmony of both the pets and the community. Here are some key regulations for all pawrents, or soon-to-be pawrents:

Keeping more than 1 dog in a HDB: Owning more than one dog in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat can result in a hefty S$4,000 fine.

Pet abandonment or neglect: Abandoning or neglecting a pet is a serious offence. Such actions can lead to dire consequences, including a S$10,000 fine or imprisonment.

Rearing street birds: Keeping street birds, such as rock doves, as pets can result in a S$500 fine.

Not picking up after your dog: It's not just common courtesy but also a legal requirement to clean up after your dog. Neglecting this duty can result in a S$1,000 fine.

Rearing more than 10 chickens in private residences: If you're considering a chicken coop, be cautious; it could lead to a S$10,000 fine or jail time.

Exotic pet ownership: Keeping exotic pets without the necessary permits is a violation that comes with a substantial penalty; up to S$50,000 in fines or imprisonment.

Leashing your dog in public: To ensure safety and control in public areas, dogs must be leashed. Failure to do so can lead to a S$5,000 fine.

Cats in an HDB: While dogs are allowed, keeping cats in an HDB flat can lead to a S$4,000 fine.

Top reviewed pet hotels and boarding services in Singapore

Now that we've covered the essential rules, let's explore some of the most highly regarded pet hotels and boarding services in Singapore. Whether you're planning a vacation or need a safe place for your pet while you're at work, these establishments offer the finest care for your furry friends.

Here are some of the top-reviewed pet hotels and boarding services in the Lion City:

Mutts & Mittens (4.9 stars, 369 google reviews)

Mutts and Mittens takes pride in its air-conditioned, spacious, and clean rooms for pets. For feline guests, they provide boarding rooms equipped with climbing shelves, scratching posts, and cosy resting spots. All rooms come with CCTV for pet parents to check in on their furry children. With caregivers on-site 24/7 and resident vet nurses to attend to medical needs, you can rest assured that your pet is in good hands. Prices for cats start from S$40 per night.

Location: 862 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534691

Contact number: +65 8522 1566

Breakfast at Fluffy's (4.6 stars, 115 google reviews)

Breakfast at Fluffy's provides luxurious cage-free boarding. Their approach centres around play, engagement, exercise. With 24/7 air-conditioning and webcam viewing, your pet can enjoy comfort starting at S$65 a night.

Location: 318 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427569

Contact number: +65 9690 9876

The Fluffy Hut (4.8 stars, 60 google reviews)

The Fluffy Hut specialises in boarding services for small animals like chinchillas, guinea pigs, hamsters, and rabbits, starting at just S$12 a night. They provide 24-hour webcam viewing of your pets and even offer a two-way hotel transfer at S$70.

Location: 492 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 368199

Contact number: 65 8899 0186

Battlestar Boarding (4.9 stars, 50 google reviews)

For those looking for a bit of science fiction fun for their pets, Battlestar Boarding is a themed pet hotel designed for dogs and cats. Starting at S$65 a night, their experience includes at least two daily walks, two meals, accident insurance coverage, and 24-hour webcam viewing.

Location: 56 Sembawang Rd, #01-05 Hong Heng Mansion, Singapore 779086

Contact number: +65 8891 3518

Pampered Pets (4.8 stars, 8 google reviews)

True to its name, Pampered Pets offers 24-hour air conditioning, comfy bedding, and soothing classical music round the clock for your dogs. Their rates start at S$100 a night and include a delightful surprise gift when furry guests stay during their birthday month.

Location: The Star Vista, #01-14/15, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617

Contact number: +65 6694 0936

Wrapping up

When it comes to providing the best care for your pets while you're away, Singapore offers a plethora of top-rated pet hotels and boarding services. From luxurious cage-free boarding to themed pet hotels, there's an option for every pet's comfort and well-being.

Your beloved furry friends will be in safe hands, allowing you to enjoy peace of mind, whether you're at work, on vacation, or simply need a little break.

A quick note, the information provided in this article is accurate as of September 2023. For the latest updates and further details, keep an eye out for official website or social media channels.

