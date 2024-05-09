Singapore's Universal Studios, zoo and Gardens by the Bay in top 50 list of global attractions travellers want to revisit

We've made the list of wealthiest cities in the world. Our airport is constantly ranked as one of the best. We've also found ourselves among the happiest countries in Asia.

Now there's yet another global list we've been added to.

In a study by British travel insurance company Insureandgo, three popular Singapore tourist spots made it on their list of Top 50 Global Attractions People Most Want To Return To.

At number 13, there is Universal Studios Singapore.

The Singapore Zoo and Gardens by the Bay share the same spot a little further down at number 27.

And near the bottom of the list is Singapore Botanic Gardens at number 41.

According to the survey, the top three tourist attractions that most people want to return to are Dollywood, a theme park owned by legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton; Disneyland Park and Stone Mountain Park, all of which are located in the US.

The most popular Asian attraction on the list is Tokyo Disneyland, which comes in at ninth place.

Other attractions mentioned in the list are Hoi An Ancient Town from Vietnam, Chatsworth House from the UK and India's iconic Taj Mahal.

To assess the attractions people most want to return to, Insureandgo collated a list of 456 popular global landmarks.

Online reviews for these attractions were then analysed to calculate the percentage of reviews that mentioned the phrase "come back", as well as the percentage of four- and five-star reviews.

Each of these attractions is ranked according to a 'Come back' rating out of 100.

Insureandgo also removed reviews with a perceived negative connotation as they wanted to ensure that the analysis only included "positive sentiment commentary".

Rank Attraction Location "Come back" score/100 1 Dollywood Tennessee, US 94 2 Disneyland Park California, US 87 3 Stone Mountain Park Atlanta, US 81 4 Warner Bros Studio Tour London, UK 78 5 Blenheim Palace Oxfordshire, UK 74 =5 Grand Canyon National Park Arizona, US 74 7 Crazy Horse Memorial South Dakota, US 71 =7 Hampton Court Palace London, UK 71 9 Tokyo Disneyland Tokyo, Japan 70 =9 Yosemite National Park California, US 70 =9 Universal Studios Florida Florida, USA 70 =9 Busch Gardens Florida, US 70 13 Universal Studios Singapore Singapore 69 14 Hoi An Ancient Town Hoi An, Vietnam 68 =14 The Eden Project Cornwall, UK 68 Source: Insureandgo

Top 10 countries, cities people want to revisit

While there are attractions in Singapore that tourists would want to revisit, our little red dot is sadly not in Insureandgo's list of Top 10 Countries People Most Want To Return To.

At the top of that list is Japan, with Italy and Spain coming in second and third respectively.

Our Southeast Asian neighbour Thailand is also on the list at number five.

Other countries mentioned are Iceland, Greece and Ireland.

Singapore wasn't mentioned in the list of Top 10 Cities People Most Want To Return To, either.

The top three cities here are London, Paris and Barcelona.

Japan's Tokyo is the only Asian city mentioned.

Other cities include Madrid, Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

To assess the countries and cities people most want to return to for their survey, Insureandgo used a series of subreddits under the Reddit r/Travel thread that discussed destinations people wish to return to.



In total, more than 7,500 comments and replies were evaluated for the number of mentions each country and city amassed.

ALSO READ: Best travel destinations and what to do there

melissateo@asiaone.com