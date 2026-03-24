I try Sio Pasta opened by a Michelin-recognised Japanese chef, here's why I'll be going back

If you're working in the Central Business District and on the lookout for new, affordable lunch options, Sio Pasta is a new spot to add to your list.

This casual eatery in Singapore is opened by Chef Shusaku Toba. He's the chef-owner of Sio Aoyama in Tokyo, a fine dining restaurant that has been featured in Japan's Michelin Guide for six consecutive years since 2020.

Sio Pasta, a 28-seater eatery in Raffles City Shopping Centre, specialises in handcrafted pasta with prices starting from $13.80.

Ahead of the restaurant's official opening on Thursday (March 26), AsiaOne got to sample some of its menu items.

I must say, I was pleasantly surprised.

Light starters

Before tucking into your pasta, you can choose from a range of light bites such as baguettes, Japanese-style fried chicken, and green salad.

The Baguette and Fig Butter ($4.80) came highly recommended and features bite-sized baguettes topped with a generous amount of homemade fig butter.

I was addicted to the fig butter, which was decadent and creamy. Chunks of fig added a jammy, sweet touch to the dish.

If you love fried chicken, Sio Pasta's rendition is a must-try.

You can choose plain or black garlic pepper chicken, and pair it with sauces such as Mentaiko Mayonnaise ($5.80), Yuzu Kosho Mayonnaise ($5.80), Classic Teriyaki Sauce ($4.80), Sweet Chilli Sauce ($4.80), or Sriracha Mayonnaise ($4.80).

The chicken was crispy and best enjoyed fresh. While I tried all five sauces, I enjoyed Sriracha Mayonnaise the most and felt it went really well with the chicken.

Handmade pasta and pizza

There are over 10 pasta options on the menu, including a Monthly Best Pasta that spotlights seasonal creations.

The menu mostly features Japanese-style pasta, but if you prefer Italian-style pasta, there are two options to choose from: Applewood Bacon Tomato Mozzarella ($16.80) and Snow Crab Genovese ($23.80).

During my visit, I tasted the Japanese-style pasta.

The first pasta I sampled was the Fried Egg, Cheese, Salted Kelp ($13.80). While it is a simple dish, the flavours were complex.

I loved how the salted kelp added a subtle brininess to the dish, balancing out the sweetness and nuttiness from the cheese.

The addition of the fried egg was also genius. After popping the yolk, I mixed it in with the pasta and found that this led to a creaminess that gelled well with cheese and bits of kelp.

Made in-house with 100 per cent Italian semolina flour, the pasta was fantastic. It was al dente and chewy.

I also tried the Pork Belly & Mushroom with Yuzu Kosho Butter ($16.80), one of the more popular options at Sio Pasta — even the chef himself said it is one of his favourites!

After tasting it, I can see why.

The yuzu kosho butter helps cut through the richness of the pork belly, balancing out the dish with a refreshing touch.

Finally, I sampled the Monthly Best Pasta, which is Best Mentaiko Pasta ($16.80).

This was another simple yet impactful dish, featuring pasta tossed in a rich mentaiko cream sauce and topped with spring onions, shredded nori, and shiso leaf.

A generous dollop of mentaiko tops the pasta.

Best Mentaiko Pasta was my favourite of the three, and I wish it were a permanent menu item. Each bite was packed with umami as well as a slight kick from the mentaiko.

Other menu options to consider are the Japanese Garlic Carbonara ($13.80), Cheesy Prosciutto & Asparagus ($18.80), and Scallop and Corn in White Miso Butter ($18.80).

Apart from pasta, Sio Pasta also sells a range of eight-inch pizzas.

Those with a sweet tooth may enjoy Blue Cheese and Maple Syrup ($18.80) and the Gelato Pizza with Blackberries, Raspberries and Blueberries ($20.80).

Fans of savoury pizzas can go for the Teriyaki Chicken with Cheese ($16.80).

Ending off the meal on a sweet note, I had the Japanese-style Pudding with Fresh Cream ($3.80).

Sio Pasta's rendition of the classic Japanese dessert is simple but satisfying, with a delicate, silky sweetness.

Other dessert options include Matcha Gelato with Raspberries ($5.80) and Vanilla Gelato, Olive Oil, and Sea Salt ($5.80).

Final thoughts

Considering that Sio Pasta is located in the heart of town, I found the prices surprising as there are many options under $20, even after factoring in GST and service charge.

Apart from the wallet-friendly dishes, one thing that surprised me was the portion sizes.

Each bowl of pasta was big and came with a generous amount of noodles. If you have a small appetite, I'd recommend that you sharing your pasta with someone else.

Taste-wise, I was blown away by the dishes I tasted — I will definitely be coming back to try their other menu items.

My only gripe is that the restaurant is on the smaller side, so I can imagine it becoming crowded during peak periods such as lunch and dinner.

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-16, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm (last order 9pm), Daily

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melissateo@asiaone.com