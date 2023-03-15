Sip & Savour 2023: A month-long celebration of local cocktail culture

From now till March 26, 1-Group is back with its month-long Sip & Savour campaign. Launched as an annual initiative last year, Sip & Savour is a celebration of local cocktail culture and the spirit of camaraderie within the industry. The second edition this year will again transpire across eight key outlets with activations including bar collaborations, drink-and-dine programmes, guest shifts and happenings throughout Singapore.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Guest and in-house bartenders are set to interpret and create their own unique cocktail in collaboration with Johnnie Walker Gold Label, the official alcohol partner of Sip & Savour. In addition to campaign-exclusive Highball variants, an exciting calendar of parties, brand activations with the likes of Hendrick’s and Aperol, Grill Out nights, alongside brunch and dining specials await. Here’s what went on so far, and what’s upcoming:

In-house Campaign-Exclusive Cocktails

PHOTO: Prés de Miel

Reflecting the unique blends and the vibe of each venue, look forward to unique stirred and shaken Johnnie Walker Gold Label cocktails by in-house bartenders such as:

1-Atico: High As Gold ($20), a spirit-forward drink with Johnnie Walker Gold whisky, vanilla liqueur, spiced syrup and honey water.

1-Arden: Garden Pitch ($20), an easy, citrusy and floral cocktail with peach liqueur, yuzu and orange juice, and homemade rosemary orange with a sprig of burnt rosemary.

The Alkaff Mansion: Golden Glitz ($20) is a twist on the classic Whisky Sour with with hints of lemongrass and homemade honey crystals

Yin Bar at The Riverhouse: The royal-sounding Golden Palace ($20) sees apricot brandy, cinnamon syrup and kaffir lime leaf.

Wildseed Bar at The Summerhouse: Transport yourself to the meadows of honey with Prés de Miel ($22), which shakes up raspberry liqueur, strawberry syrup, chocolate bitters, lemon, and egg white. Topped up with soda, it’s just what you need to cool down on those sunny days.

Bartender Collaborations & Guest Shifts

PHOTO: Budi Bar Melaka

Besides cocktails at 1-Group’s spots, witness a creative cross pollination initiative throughout various bars in Singapore. The campaign includes six Highball-style cocktails by bartenders from Low Tide, The Store, The Dragon Chamber and more. There’s also unforgettable guest shifts like at The Vault (The Alkaff Mansion) on March 25, 2023. The collab will see the Malaysian bar team from Budi Bar Melaka shaking up a storm with their Malaccan-style fruity tipples.

Drink & Dine Activations

PHOTO: City Nomads

That’s not all. Amp of the cocktail fun with themed brunches, dinners and grill-outs to fuel up. Amongst the upcoming gatherings is the Sip & Savour Closing Grill-out Party at The Summerhouse. The cocktail affair wraps up with within the lush and vibrant setting where attendees can expect an abundance of char-grilled meats, sizzling seafoods with pairing options of all 8 Sip & Savour-exclusive cocktails. There’s also an exclusive surprise rotation of guest bartenders as well as live performances. That’s what we call going out with a bang!

1-Group’s Sip & Savour 2023 runs from now till March 26, 2023 at various locations. For more information and calendar of events, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.