Sip, savour and share: Halal high teas for the whole family

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just looking to spend some quality family time together, these family-friendly, Halal-certified high teas make for the perfect place for a sumptuous spot of indulgence that everyone can enjoy!

From a family-friendly buffet line to something more sophisticated and sit down, we've got it all covered for you.

Here's where to go:

The White Label

Not just any regular sandwich-cake high tea! The High Tea at The White Label Kampong Glam is a unique, sophisticated French halal cross-cultural experience.

Helmed by Chef Nelson, who has many years of French experience under his belt, expect classic, rich French notes infused with the distinctive spices and aromas of Malayan cuisine. How many other such unique high teas can you bring the kids to?

Savouries include the likes of Wagyu beef cheeks ragu with mashed potatoes, black truffle pâte, and House Made mango sambal belado with sardines, served with toasted French brioche, among others. And for dessert, keep space for decadent sweets such as classic dark chocolate mousse, yam madeleines, and mini Ondeh Ondeh Cakes, to name a few.

Available Mon to Sun (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm)

$78++ per set (for 2 pax)

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGSfAf7irKu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Known for their halal-certified kitchens, Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts offers an entire High Tea Buffet menu for the family, brimming with a whole smorgasbord of decadent goodies that's got something for everyone.

While some menu items keep changing, popular longstays include a Seafood Station, fresh sushi and sashimi on the Japanese Cold Station, a Teppanyaki Live Station, a Deli Corner for hot grilled sandwiches, Local Delights, Dim Sum, and of course, the Sweets!

Available Sat & Sun (3 pm to 5 pm)

$58++/adult & $29++/child (4 to 11 years old)

Bonus: From now till May 16, 2025, kids dine free with every paying adult for lunch or high tea on weekends!

The Malayan Council (TMC)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFCrj9HTtwx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

You know it's going to be a family-friendly win when TMC's tagline is "Talk. Makan. Chill." What could be more perfect than that?

Another fine High Tea buffet awaits at the Fullerton Waterboat House, brought to you by The Malayan Council, celebrating Malay-Asian and Western fusion flavors where the West meets Malaya.

Seafood on Ice, Noodle Station, Dim Sum, Soft Serve Ice Cream, and Malay Desserts are just some of the sumptuous offerings on this extensive buffet line.

Bonus: Special 1-for-1 buffet promotion from now till March 30, 2025

Available Mon to Sun (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm)

$48++/adult & $25++/child (4 to 11 years old) Mon to Thurs

$54++/adult & $25++/child (4 to 11 years old) Fri to Sun, PH and eve of PH

J65 - JEN Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La

Winner of the recent RAS Epicurean Star Award 2024 for Best Halal Buffet Restaurant category, J65 celebrates Singapore's unique melting pot of cultures through its indulgent High Tea buffet, showcasing Singaporean specialties and international flavours.

And it essentially doubles up as a lunch buffet (where children below six years dine for free!!), making it one wallet-friendly high tea buffet you don't want to miss celebrating fun family moments with. In addition to the usual buffet offerings, there is also a Chocolate Fountain to seal the deal with!

Available Sat, Sun & PH (12.30 pm to 3 pm)

$88++ / 2 adults & $44 ++ / 2 children (6 to 11 years old)

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant

Make sure you have plenty of space for Tiffany Cafe's signature, Muslim-friendly Weekend Hi Tea Buffet! It's bursting with something local and Western for everyone, so you know you won't go wrong here for a family afternoon indulgence. DIY Waffle Bar anyone?

Available Sat, Sun & PH (3 pm to 5 pm)

$30++/ adult, $27++ / senior (above 60 years old), $18.00++ / child (6 to 12 years old)

[[nid:714735]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.