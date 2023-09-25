Skoda Kodiaq and Superb complete test programme

Skoda has announced that its new generation Superb and Kodiaq (catch the new interiors of both cars here) have completed their international test programme, after having been put through their paces in the cold of the Arctic Circle as well as the sweltering heat of Spain, Africa and the Arizona desert.

The cars were also put to the test in the Grossglockner High Alpine Road in the Austrian Alps, where they had to demonstrate their worth as tow vehicles, on roads that reached inclines of up to 13 per cent.

Skoda also took the opportunity to test the plug-in hybrid variants of both cars, assessing their thermal behaviour in the extreme temperatures, and assessing their all-electric range in a wide variety of conditions.

Skoda states that both models are now ready to make their global premieres, which is set to happen in the coming weeks.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.