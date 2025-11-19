Catch Skullpanda's first-ever Singapore showcase at National Museum this December

Pop Mart fans, mark your calendar.

Cage-Uncage, Skullpanda's first-ever showcase in Singapore, will take place at the National Museum of Singapore from Dec 12 to Feb 22, 2026.

This marks the exhibition's international debut following a successful first run in Shanghai, according to a joint media release by the Chinese toy company, National Museum of Singapore, and Singapore Tourism Board on Nov 19.

Visitors can look forward to larger-than-life installations and sculptures featuring Skullpanda, interactive opportunities and immersive environments.

There will also be an installation inspired by Singapore's bird-singing pastime.

Ticket holders who complete their visits to the showcase will be able to buy exclusive merchandise. Each exclusive item is limited to one piece per ticket holder, while stocks last.

Early all-access tickets are now available for sale with prices starting at $22 on National Museum of Singapore's website. These tickets will grant priority access to the showcase and priority to purchase showcase-exclusive merchandise.

Standard all-access tickets, with prices starting at 14, will be available on Dec 1.

The first 4,500 visitors will also receive a Singapore-exclusive gift.

To ensure a comfortable visitor experience, admission to the Skullpanda Cage-Uncage showcase will be by timed entry. Visitors are encouraged to book their preferred time slot early when purchasing tickets online.

In addition to the showcase, Pop Mart will be holding a pop-up store at the museum's Longer Concourse, which is open to the general public.

More information on the showcase and available merchandise will be released at a later date on National Museum of Singapore's website.

Skullpanda is a character created by Chinese artist Xiong Miao in 2018.

The character is often characterised by its skull-like helmet, pouty lips and rounded braids.

