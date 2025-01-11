Skyworth Singapore opens new EV showroom

Skyworth Singapore has opened its brand-new showroom, welcoming visitors on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Located at 20 Ubi Rd 4, Singapore 408622, the new showroom offers customers the chance to check out the all-new Skyworth K, and also to take it for a test drive.

To commemorate the launch of its showroom, Skyworth will be offering exclusive benefits — available only for a limited time — such as a VVIP Launch Price of $183,888 for the Skyworth K, a 10-year battery warranty and a six-year vehicle warranty.

Other benefits new customers can look forward include 10 years of free servicing, and upgrades such as total paint protection coating, Rikecool Platinum solar film, and a full HD In-Car Recorder by iRoad or Thinkware.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.